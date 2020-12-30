PL club readying Nottingham Forest transfer raid, move ‘likely’ to allow Hughton funds

Premier League side Burnley are readying a fresh move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall with the January transfer window close to opening, as per the Mirror’s live transfer blog (12:44pm).

Worrall has become an integral figure in Chris Hughton’s Forest side since returning from injury early on in December with him being handed the captain’s armband.

Forest reportedly value the centre-back at £10m and Burnley’s chances of forking out that sort of figure look improved given they are close to being bought out by American sports investors ALK.

The 23-year-old has made 10 appearances for the Reds so far this campaign in what has been an underwhelming season so far for the east Midlands outfit.

Did these 20 things happen to Nottingham Forest in 2020?

1 of 20 Finished the 19-20 season in 7th position Yes No

Forest sit in 21st spot in the Sky Bet Championship table having recorded just four wins from 22 league games, and will now have to contend with interest in one of their most prized assets as the new year edges closer.

Burnley have been keeping tabs on Worrall for some time and were heavily linked with a switch for the Scottish international in the summer just gone, however a deal never came to fruition, though it now looks like a move is ‘likely’ as per the Mirror, with Forest keen to provide funds to Chris Hughton in the January window.

The verdict

Worrall is a key asset to Forest and is a player who consistently puts in strong performances, full of passion.

Passion is something the Reds need in abundance at present and losing a vocal leader like Worrall would be damaging both on the pitch and off of it.

However, money talks, and Forest may not have willpower to say no to a bid in excess of £10m if it does arrive from the Clarets.