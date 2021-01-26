PL boss confirms player is heading for QPR switch

Stefan Johansen is on the brink of joining QPR on loan for the rest of the season, Fulham manager Scott Parker has confirmed.

The versatile midfielder was a regular for Fulham during their time in the Championship but as Scott Parker worked out how he wanted his side to play, the Norwegian gradually found game-time increasingly hard to come by.

Indeed, we’ve seen little of him at all in white this season and it looks as though he is going to switch Craven Cottage for the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium in the very near future.

Parker, in fact, confirmed as much in his latest press conference – as quoted by Fulham’s official Twitter account:

Scott 👔💬 “Stefan will go to QPR to play some football, I’m expecting that one to go through.”#BHAFUL pic.twitter.com/8ilztvJ6I3 — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 26, 2021

The Verdict

This should be a move that works out for all involved.

Firstly, Fulham get to keep a talented player on their books but are able to see how he does out on loan and assess whether they want to keep him longer or whether it might be time for a more permanent exit in the future.

For the player, it’s a great chance to be playing regularly in the Championship once more and showing what he can do.

And, finally, for QPR it should be a signing that really boosts them. He has quality and their midfield options are lacking with Tom Carroll joining Luke Amos on the sidelines and Dom Ball having to play out on the right in a changed system thanks to developments with Bright Osayi-Samuel.