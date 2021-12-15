‘Pivotal to his development’ – Ben Brereton Diaz’s potential move to West Ham United: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ben Brereton Diaz has been in sensational form this season at Blackburn Rovers and is attracting interest from Premier League clubs having scored 17 league goals already.

West Ham United, along with Leeds United, are monitoring the Chilean ahead of the January transfer window, as was revealed by Alex Crook on TalkSPORT today.

The Hammers have reason to be looking to strengthen attacking areas come the turn of the year with a current lack of a cover option for Michail Antonio up front. Brereton Diaz has played all across a front three in recent years and in that could provide further tactical flexibility to David Moyes.

With the added incentive of Europa League football, Brereton Diaz could be tempted to leave Blackburn in January especially with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Here, we gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers on whether Brereton Diaz would be a good signing for West Ham United in January…

Alfie Burns

West Ham are short of some depth in attack. They do an awfully good job in the Premier League, but when Michail Antonio isn’t available there’s a big difference.

In that respect, someone like Brereton Diaz wouldn’t be a bad option.

He’d cover Antonio through the middle, whilst he will also be happy to bide his time, play minutes out wide and just add another layer of depth to David Moyes’ side.

Whether I’m fully convinced Brereton Diaz is a player that can help West Ham continue to challenge the Premier League top-four is another matter, and I’m not sure he’s worth the £25m fee that’s been quoted in some places.

However, in terms of padding out a squad, there’s far worse players West Ham could look to sign.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Blackburn Rovers strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Adam Armstrong Fulham Norwich Southampton Watford

George Dagless

It could be a good signing but I think he’d be wise to remain with Blackburn a little longer.

Of course, the lure of the Premier League can be difficult to turn down and we saw Adam Armstrong head to the top flight in the summer, but he is an example that it takes time to adapt – and some of course never do.

Brereton Diaz is still young enough to be able to improve and grow further and he needs to be playing to do that.

Indeed, West Ham have a spot for another forward in their squad but would he play every week? That is what needs to be established for him to decide if it’s a good move or not.

I think in maybe a year or two it could be an even better signing once he proves himself across seasons now that he is beginning to fly.

Billy Mulley

West Ham would be a good destination for Ben Brereton Diaz, although, it is likely that he would have to be patient for regular first team opportunities with the Hammers.

Michael Antonio has once again firmly established himself as the club’s number one option in a striking role, and whilst the lack of competition would be good for the Chilean international, it would be difficult to dethrone the highly-influential front man.

Brereton Diaz is proving to be a real hit in the Championship this season, with his Chilean exploits another indicator that he might just be ready for the highest tier of English football.

West Ham have excellent creative players within their ranks, similar to Blackburn, which would make the transition a little smoother.

Brereton Diaz is an exciting prospect and could go on to enjoy an excellent career, however, the next destination will be pivotal to his development.