Pitman in, Elphick and Fraser out: The dream AFC Bournemouth XI from the last decade – Do you agree?

It has certainly been an interesting decade if you are a supporter of AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries started 2011 in League One, looking for a new manager after Lee Bradbury was sacked midway through the 11/12 campaign.

But the following a year, in came Eddie Howe, the manager who galvanised a meteoric rise up the EFL and up into the Premier League.

Fast forward to 2021, Bournemouth are looking to fight their way back into England’s top-flight, via the Championship play-offs.

Over those last 10 years, Bournemouth have had some fantastic players on the books, who have all played their parts in helping the club climb the leagues.

Here, we take a look at the dream AFC Bournemouth XI from the last decade. Who shouldn’t be in the team, and who should replace them?

