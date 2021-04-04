AFC Bournemouth
Pitman in, Elphick and Fraser out: The dream AFC Bournemouth XI from the last decade – Do you agree?
It has certainly been an interesting decade if you are a supporter of AFC Bournemouth.
The Cherries started 2011 in League One, looking for a new manager after Lee Bradbury was sacked midway through the 11/12 campaign.
But the following a year, in came Eddie Howe, the manager who galvanised a meteoric rise up the EFL and up into the Premier League.
Fast forward to 2021, Bournemouth are looking to fight their way back into England’s top-flight, via the Championship play-offs.
Over those last 10 years, Bournemouth have had some fantastic players on the books, who have all played their parts in helping the club climb the leagues.
Here, we take a look at the dream AFC Bournemouth XI from the last decade. Who shouldn’t be in the team, and who should replace them?
Have a browse…