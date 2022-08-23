Pitch update, transfers setback: The latest Coventry City news you might have missed

Coventry City’s season has been the definition of stop-start with them unable to play any home games thanks to the state of their pitch.

The Commonwealth games saw Rugby 7s played on the CBS Arena turf and it has seen been deemed unsafe to be played on in terms of football, meaning home games have been postponed.

In this latest look at Coventry headlines, then, we take a closer look at the latest on the pitch, as well as some other stories…

Pitch latest

As per Coventry Live, work is underway to get the pitch sorted and there are hopes it will be ready for the home game with Preston North End at the end of this month.

A six-figure fee has been invested into repairs of the pitch, with works starting last Wednesday and carrying on for two weeks.

31st August is the date they are aiming to be playing at home at long last and that won’t come soon enough for Coventry fans.

Transfer latest

The pitch rather dominates everything else at Coventry and, unfortunately for the club, the money paid to get the turf back in order means that there might not be any finances left for further signings.

Some good business has been done already this summer but they’d have surely liked to have been involved in the market in the final days if possible, though that now looks difficult.

Indeed, according to Coventry Live, even if the likes of Todd Kane leave in the final week it’s unlikely the Sky Blues will dip back into the market to sign new players.