Piroe starts: The strongest Swansea City XI Martin can field as Millers clash looms

Swansea City will be aiming for the play-off places this season in the Sky Bet Championship, with Russell Martin now firmly with his feet under the table.

The Swans showed some promising signs last year but a lack of consistency was a real issue for them, and that is something that Martin and co. will be aiming to improve upon.

He’s had a year to get to grips with his squad now, though, and knows exactly what he needs from them, with him tweaking the squad where he can over the summer to try and improve their chances.

Ahead of their opening day fixture against Rotherham next weekend, then, we’re taking a look at their potential strongest XI Martin can name for the clash…

Firstly, we should state that both Ben Cabango and Liam Walsh are missing when they’d likely get into the side.

Cabango is still recovering from ankle surgery and likely won’t be ready for the start of the season, though he is getting there, whilst Walsh suffered an Achilles rupture a few weeks back, and so will be missing for a while longer.

In goal, Steven Benda is between the sticks. He’s been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer but he so far remains at the club.

The same can be said for Joel Latibeaudiere but he also remains in the side alongside arrival Harry Darling, with Ryan Manning on one side of defence and Kyle Naughton on the other.

Joe Allen is back and comes into the midfield alongside Matt Grimes, whilst Jamie Paterson will look to replicate some of his form from last year having signed a new contract over the summer.

Joel Piroe could be a star for the Swans this year whilst Jordon Garrick is currently an option for the other flank, whilst Michael Obafemi leads the line up top.