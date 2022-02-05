Piroe starts: The predicted Swansea City XI to face Blackburn on Saturday

Swansea just haven’t been able to get going in their last three fixtures and with another difficult game on the horizon against Blackburn, they’ll need to be at their very best to come away with anything.

The Swans have been difficult to beat at times this campaign but come into the weekend on the back of a 1-0 loss to Luton. It means that the Welsh outfit haven’t won any of their last three games and picked up only five out of a possible 15 points in their last five fixtures.

Russell Martin will be eager for that to change and with Blackburn doing so well in the Championship this year, what better time to upset the odds and pick up the victory than against a team vying for a promotion spot?

With that in mind then, here is the potential lineup for Swansea in this clash.

There could be a few tweaks from the game against Luton, with Swansea dealing with injury and the need to perhaps switch it up after a loss.

Michael Obafemi was the main attacker last time out but after a quiet game, it’s likely that one of their most prominent goalscorers in Joel Piroe will come back into the fold. Behind him, Hannes Wolf looked fairly lively, with more dribbles than anyone else on the field against the Hatters. He could hold onto his place alongside Olivier Ntcham.

Quiz: Did Swansea City win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Did Swansea win, lose or draw in their clash with Blackburn Rovers in August? Win Lose Draw

In the middle of the field – and on both flanks – it is likely to be unchanged due to both the players available and injury issues.

It’s fitness issues that mean the centre of defence could be without Kyle Naughton, who came off early on against Luton. With the 33-year-old potentially unable to feature, Joel Latibeaudiere could feature instead in a straight swap. That would also mean Ryan Manning can stay out on the left.