Piroe starts, Cullen benched: The predicted Swansea City XI against Sheffield United

Swansea City will be looking to bounce back following their opening day defeat to Blackburn Rovers when they take on Sheffield United at the Liberty Stadium.

Russell Martin’s side were well beaten against Blackburn last weekend and the scoreline could have been more significant if it wasn’t for goalkeeper Steven Benda and a string of saves.

The Swans haven’t had the easiest few weeks with the departure of Steve Cooper two weeks into pre-season and the arrival of Russell Martin shortly after. And they’ll have their work cut out as they come across promotion contender Sheffield United.

A solid display against The Blades will silence any doubters Martin may have when it comes to getting this team playing his style of play. But with strength in depth at short supply, Martin will most likely call upon the same pool of players this coming weekend:

Steven Benda will retain his place as number one for the visit of Sheffield United. Despite giving away a penalty against Blackburn, he produced save after save to keep the score respectable for the Swans.

Jake Bidwell will keep his spot at left wing-back, but Joel Latibeaudiere could come in at right wing-back. He started there against Reading in midweek and was a good outlet for Swansea whilst being defensively solid.

This would see Martin opt for experience in his back three with Naughton and Bennett playing alongside Ben Cabango.

Swansea look light for options in midfield. With Korey Smith and Liam Walsh both missing for the game against Sheffield United, Martin could start Jamie Paterson and Yan Dhanda. Dhanda is fresh off the back superb creative display against Reading in the cup as he grabbed two assists against the Royals.

Captain Grimes will retain his place in the midfield despite speculation surrounding his future.

Jamal Lowe could start although he would have to perform much better against Sheffield United than he did against Blackburn. Joel Piroe lead the line against Reading in midweek and got on the scoresheet in the process giving Russell Martin plenty to think about ahead of this weekend.