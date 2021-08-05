Piroe in: On paper, is this Swansea City’s best XI that Russell Martin can field right now?

Swansea City have undergone an extremely gruelling pre-season.

From losing Andre Ayew to seeing former manager Steve Cooper leave the club with just a couple of weeks to go until the new season, it has been a traumatic few months for the Swans who have enjoyed a reasonable amount of success in the past couple of years.

Two consecutive play-off finishes have taken the Welsh side agonisingly close to the Premier League in the last two years – but they may need a re-think as they prepare for life under a new manager, with no main goalscorer and potentially a new skipper with Matt Grimes looking set to leave the club this month.

In this gallery though, we’re focusing more on the here and now.

Swansea City’s opening game of the Championship season is coming up in just three days as they face Blackburn Rovers, and with this, we have selected a potential best 11 Russell Martin could put out next season with no new further signings.