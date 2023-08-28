Highlights Leeds United's new goalkeeper, Karl Darlow, will be hoping for a start to prove his worth as a potential replacement for Illan Meslier.

Cody Drameh, who was substituted in the last game, may be given a final chance to impress at left-back.

Georginio Rutter could start as the lone striker, as Leeds are short on options and may choose to rest Joel Piroe for the upcoming league game.

Leeds United head across the pennines to play Salford City on Tuesday night, with both sides in search of a win in the second round north of the EFL Cup.

Leeds won their game against Shrewsbury Town in the first round at Elland Road. The Whites initially fell behind but a second half fightback from Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk turned the game on its head.

They then claimed their second win of the season in all competitions over the weekend, with a 4-3 thriller against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Salford welcome Leeds to the Peninsula Stadium for the second time in the last four seasons, with Leeds coming out victorious in their previoys Championship campaign in the 2019/20 seaosn thanks to a 3-0 victory in the first round, with Eddie Nketiah, Gaetano Berardi, and Mateusz Klich scoring the goals for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Daniel Farke may have one eye on the league clash with Sheffield Wednesday as a priority; however, here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of his third win as manager of Leeds as he looks to book the West Yorkshire outfits place in the third round.

GK - Karl Darlow

Leeds' new goalkeeper may be hoping for a start to prove his worth as a contender to displace the current first-choice Illan Meslier. The 32-year-old signed from Newcastle United for a fee of approximately £400,000.

Darlow had to settle for a place on the bench in the opening game against the Bluebirds but was handed his debut against Shrewsbury Town in the cup, but since then has been rooted to the bench.

RB - Cody Drameh

Drameh is on his last chance with the club, with the full-back coming on at left-back against Ipswich for the injured Sam Byram but lasting just 21 minutes before being brutally substituted at half-time.

Should Farke hand him a chance, it could well be his last for the club if he fails to impress in what should be his best position against an opposition two leagues below.

CB - Charlie Cresswell

Cresswell hasn't been afforded many starts so far this season, but could come in for Joe Rodon as the right-sided central defender. Farke needs to rest players and one of his new-look defensive pairing should come out for Cresswell.

Leeds' academy graduate is currently the primary back-up at centre-back, but a cup game gives plenty of players a chance to prove their worth and Cresswell could be the smart choice to deal with ex-Leeds player Matt Smith aerially.

CB - Pascal Struijk

Considering the dearth of options at the heart of the defence due to Liam Cooper's injury, at least one senior option will have to start, with Struijk perhaps the most obvious option as the left-sided centre-back available.

Ayling could also be used at centre-back, but the defence is currently stretched thin. HStruijk started and captained the side against Shrewsbury and may be in line for similar at the Peninsula.

LB - Leo Hjelde

Sam Byram has impressed since re-signing for the club where it all started for him as an academy product, but the injury suffered at Ipswich should mean a return to action for Hjelde.

The 29-year-old is a player Farke knows well and is a player he can trust who is likely to be a go-to option; however, Hjelde should be in line for a return to rotate and rest some first-team players, with the league campaign the priority.

CM - Jamie Shackleton

Although mainly a central-midfielder by trade, Shackleton is a versatile player, capable of multiple roles and will almost certainly have a starting berth, be that in midfield or at full-back, where he has previously deputised well.

He came in for Drameh on Saturday at left-back but has also eben used as a winger this season. Here, he should be in line to play his natural position, but there is a high chance Farke will protect other players from injury and hand the academy product a chance.

CM: Darko Gyabi

The other area where Leeds currently lack depth is in central-midfield, with Tyler Adams now sold, leaving just three more senior players in midfield: Ethan Ampadu, Archie Gray, and Lewis Bate

Gyabi is expected to be involved in a greater capacity this season than in 2022/23. He played in cup competitions last season and should be handed his second start of the season against the League Two side, after starting in the first round clash against Shrewsbury.

RW - Crysencio Summerville

Summerville was left on the bench against Ipswich but has recently returned from an injury sustained on the opening day clash with Cardiff City. The Dutchman could be a returning player for only his second start of the season.

The 21-year-old will need to build up some sharpness and fitness again, and the Whites are particularly strong out wide, meaning they can afford to drop other players to stay fresh for the weekend fixture against Sheffield Wednesday.

CAM - Joe Gelhardt

This is a huge season for Gelhardt at Leeds, with the forward so far mostly being afforded games mostly from the bench at present. He did, however, score in the first-round game against Shrewsbury.

The forward can operate as a striker, secondary-striker, attacking-midfielder, and from the right-wing, too. It is in the role behind a lone striker where he can thrive and where he should start again against Salford.

LW - Willy Gnonto

The winger is back in contention, having rejoined the first-team fold and scored upon his return against Ipswich. Leeds have a lot of wingers in their squad at present, but not many are fully fit.

One of Luis Sinisterra or Willy Gnonto should continue against Salford. Sinisterra's injury record has been patchy at best at Elland Road, leaving Gnonto as the best available option on the left flank with another chance to impress.

CF: Georginio Rutter

Rutter is clearly not a lone striker, but Leeds are short of options if they wish to rest new-boy Joel Piroe, due to injuries to the likes of Patrick Bamford as well.

Rutter's skill-set suits a wide berth far more than as a centre-forward, or to play as part of a front two, but the Whites should have one eye on the Sheffield Wednesday game and save Piroe for Saturday's game, allowing Rutter the chance to score for the second game running.