Piroe and Obafemi: The Swansea City transfer dilemmas Martin is likely to face in January

Swansea City are currently denied a spot in the play-off positions because of goal difference and have drawn four out of their last five Championship matches.

Russell Martin’s side will have set their sights on securing a spot in the division’s top six as this Championship campaign progresses.

Now, the Swans head into this month-long international break within touching distance of the play-off positions, which will likely aid the heightening of expectations at the Swansea.com Stadium.

This World Cup-enforced break will also see clubs turn their attention to the January transfer window, that is despite there not being any Championship games for scouts to do their work.

Here, we take a look at two Swansea dilemmas that Russell Martin is likely to face when January comes around…

Joel Piroe

Netting five goals in 17 appearances thus far this season, it has not been as an electric start in front of goal for Joel Piroe as it was last time out, however, he is still a player of excellent quality and high potential.

The 23-year-old is of course an influential part of how the Swans operate, with his ability to link and advance the play a really important aspect of how the Swans progress from the middle to the final third.

No stranger to being put on the radar of other clubs, and it will be interesting to see if interest surfaces over the next few weeks or so.

Michael Obafemi

Michael Obafemi has often made a big impact when deployed from the bench this season, with his pace and relentlessness causing havoc for tired defences.

A completely different striking option to Piroe, the 22-year-old is another who has appeared on the radar of other clubs and could be targeted once again with January in mind.

Impressing in the Championship in the here and now, there is a lot of scope for the young forward to continue improving.

The fact that he offers a completely different kind of service to other forwards in the division could entice other clubs who are looking to bolster their attacking options when the Canary transfer window opens its doors.