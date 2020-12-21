‘Pirlo returns’ – Many Stoke City fans react to recent player news

Stoke City fans will have been overjoyed to have seen their club’s under-23 line up tweeted out today, with Joe Allen having been included in the squad for today’s game against West Bromwich Albion’s under-23s this afternoon.

Of course Allen has been out of action for the Potters since March this year after damaging his Achilles during the 5-1 win over Hull City at the back end of last season, with the Stoke-on-Trent outfit having had to have done without their influential midfielder for the first half of this campaign.

It now appears that the Welsh international is on his way back to first team action, with the club posting their under-23 line up today on Twitter, which includes the former Liverpool man and several other first team players who are on their way back to full fitness.

Naturally, many of the Stoke City faithful caught sight of Allen’s name in the starting line up and were quick to express their excitement via social media earlier today:

Welcome back Joe 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/xvVLhd5aDJ — Glyn Andrews (@Glynandrews) December 21, 2020

super joey allen 😍 — Harry 🏂 (@stokeharry_) December 21, 2020

Ryan Joe and Thibaud 😍😍😍 — Stoke Hub (@stokehub) December 21, 2020

Welsh pirlo is back — Billy Tuckett (@scfc_billy) December 21, 2020

allen 😍 — haydn (@haydn46302077) December 21, 2020

Welsh pirlo — SCFC Harv928 (@ftblHarv) December 21, 2020

PIRLO RETURNS — Josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCJosh_) December 21, 2020

Wee Joe! — name cannot be blank (@Rich_Walton) December 21, 2020

Allen Shawcross and Verlinden wow — curtis (@CurtisSCFC) December 21, 2020