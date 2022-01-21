Pipa starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Reading on Saturday

Huddersfield Town are looking to get back to winning ways against Reading FC after a draw with Swansea City last time out.

Carlos Corberan’s side let the lead slip last weekend against the Swans, but a long unbeaten run still leaves them with the play-off places in touching distance.

This weekend, a trip to Reading awaits Town, with a big opportunity to get back to winning ways against one of the division’s struggling sides.

However, Corberan has a couple of concerns heading into the game and will be without Levi Colwill and Duane Holmes.

There’s also doubt over the fitness of Danel Sinani, who will train today, but it’s not clear if he will be fit enough to start against Reading after he was withdrawn last weekend.

The selection of Lee Nicholls, Tom Lees and Matty Pearson is straightforward, whilst Ollie Turton’s decent form probably sees him start ahead of Naby Sarr.

Harry Toffolo will continue at wing-back, whilst Pipa could come into the side on the right, playing ahead of Turton.

Lewis O’Brien and Jonathan Hogg are, again, two pretty easy picks in the middle of the park.

Covering the potential absence of Sinani is Corberan’s main headache, with Danny Ward often isolated when the Norwich City loanee isn’t playing.

Pushing Sorba Thomas further forwards is an option, as is sticking with Josh Koroma on the left, given his adventurous play in possession.

There might be the temptation to bring in a second striker to partner Ward, but that would force a switch to a 5-3-2 system, with Huddersfield not really possessing a natural No.10 to provide a supply line.