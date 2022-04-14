Pipa starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face QPR on Friday

Huddersfield Town face Queens Park Rangers tomorrow night in the Championship, as Carlos Corberan’s side look to take another giant stride towards play-off football.

A 2-0 win over Luton Town on Monday was convincing and has left Huddersfield in a great position to build momentum over the Easter weekend.

They face a QPR side tomorrow on a five-game losing streak, taking them on at a time when confidence amongst Corberan’s squad could not be higher.

After such a convincing win over Luton on Monday, despite the quick turnaround, you’d expect to see something of an unchanged XI tomorrow night.

Firstly, there are a few obvious selections like Lee Nicholls in goal, Levi Colwill and Tom Lees at centre-back and Harry Toffolo at left wing-back.

Jonathan Hogg played in the middle of a back-five on Monday against Luton and was excellent in his hybrid role between defence and midfield. Corberan is happy with how he’s recovered and, highlighting his importance, should keep his captain in the side as well as Lewis O’Brien and Jon Russell.

In addition to that dilemma regarding Hogg’s fitness, there’s a question over whether Pipa will start again given how his minutes have been impacted this season due to a groin injury.

Monday was the right-back’s best performance of the season and despite Corberan having a decision to make on him or Ollie Turton, it would be wrong to withdraw the Spaniard just as he’s starting to show his best form.

Corberan also has options in who he selects in the final third, but Danel Sinani linked well with Pipa against Luton, whilst Sorba Thomas was a constant threat on the left.

That pair, then, should be the support and supply line for Danny Ward.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Huddersfield Town 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Danny Ward Crystal Palace Liverpool Leicester Norwich