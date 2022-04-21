Pipa starts: The predicted Huddersfield Town XI to face Barnsley on Friday night

Huddersfield Town host Barnsley tomorrow evening in the Sky Bet Championship, as Carlos Corberan’s side look to cement their place in the division’s play-off places.

Corberan has overseen a superb three-game burst that’s seen Town take seven points from Luton Town, QPR and Middlesbrough, leaving them nearly there when it comes to securing a place in the top-six.

Tomorrow night they can confirm play-off football mathematically, whilst also relegating Barnsley with a win.

A concern, though, is how injuries are starting to pile up for Corberan now, with Danny Ward, Levi Colwill, Matty Pearson and Sorba Thomas four players all confirmed to be absent.

Despite that, there’s still a relatively strong look to the Huddersfield line-up, as our graphic below outlines:

With Colwill and Pearson unavailable, Naby Sarr continues in the defence with Tom Lees, where they could well be joined by Jonathan Hogg in a hybrid role between the back-three and midfield two, allowing Corberan to play with an extra attacker.

That trio will be protecting Lee Nicholls’ goal, whilst the width from either side of them comes from Harry Toffolo and Pipa – extra creative pressure on the latter in Thomas’ absence.

Lewis O’Brien and Jon Russell, then, serve as Corberan’s midfield duo.

In attack, Jordan Rhodes will lead the line once more in the absence of Ward, whilst Danel Sinani should play from the right and look to link play.

Making up the XI is Duane Holmes, as Josh Koroma is a doubt heading into the fixture.

