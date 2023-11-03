Highlights West Bromwich Albion's rise in form has been fueled by their strong defensive unit, which aims to keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet against Hull City.

Alex Palmer, who has kept the most clean sheets in the Championship so far, will continue to guard the Baggies' goal.

Cedric Kipre and Kyle Bartley have been reliable performers in defense, while Erik Pieters adds experience and balance as the only left-footed defender in the squad.

West Bromwich Albion host Hull City in a key clash towards the top of the Championship at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies registered a fourth victory in six league matches by defeating Coventry City 2-0 at the CBS Arena on Monday evening – inflicting the Sky Blues’ first defeat on home soil in 10 matches.

Strikes from Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante have pushed Albion up to fifth place, with a statement of intent provided that they are sure to be in the promotion picture come the end of the campaign.

The Black Country outfit have moved to within two points of third-placed Leeds United and 11 points away from second-placed Ipswich Town, but face the difficult prospect of the Tigers, with both sides tied on 23 points – separated two places by goal difference.

A key factor to such a rise in form has been Albion’s defensive unit, with Carlos Corberan’s men aiming to keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet as they look to neutralise a potent Hull attack.

Liam Rosenior’s side will themselves be searching for a third straight win in the second-tier, with this clash set to be a pulsating one in the West Midlands when it gets underway.

Here at Football League World, we predict how Corberan will line up his team in B71.

GK: Alex Palmer

In between the posts is Alex Palmer, who has played every minute of Albion’s Championship campaign so far.

The 27-year-old has kept seven clean sheets from 14 league outings so far this term – more than any other Championship shot-stopper.

CB: Cedric Kipre

On the right side of the defence is Cedric Kipre, who surprisingly retained his starting spot against Coventry City despite suffering a knee injury against QPR.

But the Ivorian slotted into the backline with ease, providing another classy performance at the CBS Arena as he continues to thrive in a blue and white shirt since his return from Cardiff City.

With such an impressive rise in form, Kipre should keep hold of his place once again.

CB: Kyle Bartley

Another steady performer has been Kyle Bartley in recent weeks, with the former Swansea City man starting the last seven league games since returning to the first-team fold in late September against Millwall.

The 32-year-old also provides an aerial presence in front of goal and will be utilised from set pieces as another route to break down the Tigers.

CB: Erik Pieters

Rounding off backline is experienced defender Erik Pieters, who has occupied the central defender role since arriving at WBA back in the summer of 2022.

With the Dutchman the only left-footed defender in the squad, the former Stoke City man is likely to be an ever-present in the team to maintain a balance to the back three.

RWB: Darnell Furlong

The first change to the XI sees Darnell Furlong replace Pipa from Monday evening.

With a tweak in formation coming for a home fixture, this will allow Furlong to push into more advanced positions as the Baggies look to dominate possession in front of their own supporters.

Corberan elected to rest Furlong after the Luton-born defender started WBA’s previous 22 league fixtures, but with Furlong still expected to be the first-choice wing-back at the club, there is an expectation that he will appear from the start against Hull.

LWB: Matt Phillips

On the opposite flank is Matt Phillips, who has been one of the most consistent improvers under Corberan since the Spaniard arrived at the club 12 months ago.

The former Scottish international provided an exquisite assist for Thomas-Asante with the outside his boot on Monday to secure an important three points and is expected to retain his place.

CM: Alex Mowatt

With Albion potentially reverting to a midfield two partnership, Alex Mowatt retains his place over Nathaniel Chalobah.

Mowatt registered his 50th appearance for the Baggies against Coventry and will provide an important route to goal with the quality of his set pieces and his ability to keep the midfield ticking over with quick and accurate distribution of the ball.

CM: Okay Yokuslu

Partnering Mowatt is Okay Yokuslu, who put in one of his better performances of the season against Coventry.

The Turkish international has been below par so far this term but provided much-needed protection to the backline to snuff out the Sky Blues, with his reading of the game an immense asset to the team.

After a commanding display, Yokuslu could be set to keep his place as he looks to string a consistent run of performances together.

AM: Jed Wallace

Supporting the lone striker will be Jed Wallace, with the former Millwall man still struggling to find his feet so far this campaign.

With just a solitary goal and three assists registered from 14 games, the club captain has still secured regular minutes despite a long dip in form and is set to retain his place in the side.

AM: Grady Diangana

Joining Wallace as support is Grady Diangana, who recorded a second goal in as many games by pouncing on an error by Coventry goalkeeper Ben Wilson.

With promising displays in his last two matches, Diangana will surely get the chance to try and maintain his goalscoring form.

ST: Brandon Thomas-Asante

Similarly to Diangana, Brandon Thomas-Asante has registered two goals in as many matches by adding an effective impact off the bench against Coventry, rifling the ball into the top corner to cement Albion’s victory.

With Thomas-Asante seemingly restoring his confidence in front of goal, he is set to regain his place to lead the line, with WBA’s play-off hopes dependent on his contributions in front of goal.