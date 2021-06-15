Pipa breaks silence on latest Huddersfield Town transfer speculation

Pipa has refused to rule out the possibility of leaving Huddersfield Town this summer, amid speculation linking the defender with a move to Sporting Lisbon.

Pipa established himself as a key player under Carlos Corberan in his first season in England, after arriving on a three-year deal from Espanyol in the summer.

The 23-year-old wing-back was one of Huddersfield’s main sources of attacking threat in 2020/21, scoring two goals and registering four assists in 37 Championship appearances.

The Spaniard’s performances have seemingly caught the eye, too, with Portuguese media outlet Record claiming that Sporting Lisbon are eyeing up a €2m move for the full-back.

The same publication have now conducted an interview with Pipa, who is currently away on holiday as he prepares for next season.

Speaking to Record, via Sport Witness, Pipa has refused to rule out the possibility of leaving Huddersfield this summer, but admits he is focusing solely on getting ready next season before talking to his representatives.

He said: “I saw the news, I know Sporting are the Portuguese champions and a great club. I even have a friend there, Porro.

“Right now I’m on vacation, but working at the same time to be able to perform in the best conditions at my club, Huddersfield. I leave my future in the hands of my agents and at the right time I’ll talk to them to analyse what exists.

“I don’t rule out anything; in fact, I have to admit and evaluate all the hypotheses.”

Carlos Corberan has already brought in another right-back in the form of Ollie Turton from Blackpool this summer, but will undoubtedly be hopeful that Pipa remains at the John Smith’s Stadium for at least another year.

The Verdict

It would be hard for Pipa to turn down a move to Sporting Lisbon, you’d imagine.

They have just won the Portuguese Primeria Liga and will therefore be playing in the Champions League next season – a competition which every player dreams of playing in.

But he is such an important player for Huddersfield, and whatever happens this summer, it will show just how much ambition the club have.

They should be desperate to keep hold of him.