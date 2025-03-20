The 2024/25 Championship campaign has been one of incredible interest, and with the fight for automatic promotion, play-offs and relegation still undecided, the final weeks of the season are sure to be exciting.

Once again, the second tier has thrown up plenty of drama, with the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley all battling it out at the very top of the league, while more than six clubs are involved in the scrap to stay in the division at the other end.

While nothing is conclusive in terms of the league standings yet, Football League World has taken a look at a table of another variety and has ranked each Championship club from 24th to first in terms of the price of a pint of beer, with 24th being the most expensive and first being the cheapest.

24 Leeds United - £5

Leeds currently have the most expensive pint in the second tier, with the Whites charging £5 at Elland Road.

The West Yorkshire outfit do have the second-highest average attendance in the division and it is clear to see that the hierarchy at the club are looking to capitalise on that. Nevertheless, supporters are being rewarded with a promotion battle, which will surely sweeten the blow that may be suffered in the concourses.

Championship top six biggest stadiums by capacity (TransferMarkt) Club Stadium Capacity Sunderland Stadium of Light 48,707 Sheffield Wednesday Hillsborough 39,859 Leeds United Elland Road 37,890 Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium 33,746 Derby County Pride Park 33,597 Cardiff City Cardiff City Stadium 33,280

23 QPR - £4.60

Next on the list is West London's Queens Park Rangers, who charge supporters £4.60 for a pint at Loftus Road.

The R's are one of just two clubs from England's capital in the Championship this season, and as is usually the case with London, prices are slightly inflated.

22 Cardiff City - £4.30

Occupying the final relegation place in this list, Cardiff City have the third most expensive pint in the Championship, with is costing spectators £4.30 to have a beer at the Cardiff City Stadium.

It has not been a season to remember for the Bluebirds, and with safety still not guaranteed, supporters will be hoping that a strong end to the campaign will ensure that they do not drop into the third tier for the first time since 2003.

21 Derby County £4.20

Another side in danger of dropping into League One, Derby County, are 21st in this particular table, with the Rams charging £4.20 for a pint at Pride Park Stadium.

John Eustace's arrival at DE24 has seen an upturn in form for the East Midlands outfit after a dismal start to 2025, and he will be hoping that the good times can continue to ensure that his side are playing in the Championship once again next season.