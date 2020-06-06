‘Pinging top bins’ – West Brom training video emerges that fans will love

A video has emerged online of Ahmed Hegazi in West Bromwich Albion’s latest training session.

The Egyptian international is now in his third season at the club. This season under Slaven Bilic has been his toughest to date though having made just ten league appearances all season.

But he remains a favourite of the fans, and they were treated to a video of Hegazi in training, scoring a fine top-corner goal as seen below:

Ahmed pinging top bins in training like it's nothing 🤷🏻‍♂️🎯@Hegazi | #WBA pic.twitter.com/EnuReURqdi — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) June 5, 2020

Clubs in the Championship restarted training last week. This has been the second week that most clubs will have trained in preparation for the 20 June restart date – a date which has received criticism from several Championship figures, including QPR executive Lee Hoos.

But nevertheless, fans are glad to see their respective teams back in training, and Baggies fans loved the recent footage of Hegazi.

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this West Brom quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 West Brom have won higher or lower than 20 fixtures in the Championship so far this season? Higher Lower

The 29-year-old joined West Brom in 2017 and would go on to feature in every Premier League fixture that season, scoring twice but being unable to help his side avoid relegation.

He quickly asserted himself as a good quality centre-back though, and featured a further 40 times in the Championship last season. But game-time has been hard to come by this time round, following last summer’s arrival of Semi Ajayi from Rotherham United.

The verdict

Hegazi is a footballer of many qualities and this footage won’t surprise too many. He could face a contested summer though if West Brom are promoted, as Bilic may look to trim down his squad size. But he remains a useful player to the Croat, and one who’s well-liked by many Baggies fans.