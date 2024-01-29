Charlton Athletic are currently on the lookout for a new manager after sacking Michael Appleton last week following a 12-game winless run.

Appleton only took over in September, replacing Dean Holden in the dugout at The Valley, and perhaps the club could do with a change of direction with a hungry, young manager at the helm looking to build a project instead of the club appointing more experienced managers who bounce from club to club in the search of immediate success.

League One Table - 29/01/2024 Position Club P GD Pts 16th Cambridge United 27 -10 32 17th Burton Albion 29 -13 32 18th Charlton Athletic 29 -2 31 19th Wycombe 28 -6 31 20th Port Vale 26 -11 30

With just 17 league games left, the Addicks are eight points away from the relegation zone and 18 points from the play-offs, meaning unless anything drastic happens, it's unlikely they'll be dragged into the relegation battle or play-off contention.

This could be the perfect time to appoint a new long-term manager and give him time to implement his plans before the beginning of next season.

Mike Williamson is a young manager who has impressed with MK Dons this season since his move from Gateshead.

He would be a high risk, high reward appointment but would offer something different to Charlton's usual appointments, and could be very popular at The Valley thanks to his attractive style of play.

Mike Williamson's managerial career

The former Newcastle United man moved to National League side Gateshead in 2018 and was appointed as player-manager a year later after the club had been relegated to National League North.

During the 20221-22 season, Williamson won promotion with the Heed Army, taking them up as champions and winning the National League North Manager of the Season award.

The former centre-back led the Tyneside outfit to a respectable 14th-placed finish in his first season in the fifth tier of English football and led them to the FA Trophy Final, where they were defeated by Halifax Town.

The club were sixth in the National League when League Two side MK Dons came calling in October 2023, and Williamson has already proved he's capable of stepping up through the divisions.

After a poor start to the season, Williamson has transformed the side's fortunes and has led them into the play-off places, picking up the league's Manager of the Month award for December 2023 after a faultless month which saw them pick up maximum points.

Williamson plays an attractive brand of football, reliant on possession and moving the ball well - he won plaudits at Gateshead for the way his side played and he's continued with his philosophy at the Dons.

At just 40 years of age, Williamson is a young manager and is one of the most promising gaffers in the EFL right now.

Charlton have been linked with a move for former Luton Town and Southampton boss Nathan Jones, with further talks between the two parties set to take place this week, according to journalist Richard Cawley.

While Jones has proven himself at EFL level, there's no guarantee that it would work out for him at The Valley after previously struggling at both Southampton and Stoke City.

Williamson would be a high risk, high reward appointment

There's no doubt that Charlton would be taking a bit of a punt on Williamson, but it's about time the club moved away from their tried and trusted method of appointing experienced managers which hasn't given them any recent success.

Despite only being an EFL manager for the matter of months, the MK Dons boss has shown that he's got all of the tools to become a very good manager.

Given a bit of time and patience, Williamson could help to transform Charlton and get the side playing attractive football.

Swansea took a punt on then MK Dons boss Russell Martin in 2021, and he is now flying high with Southampton at the top end of the Championship, showing that high-risk appointments can often pay off.

Given their likely mid-table finish, it's the perfect time for the Addicks to do something different and to take a risk with their next appointment.

If things clicked, Williamson could be the perfect man for the job and give the club a much-needed new lease of life, although having only joined the Dons in October, it's probably unlikely he'd make the move so quickly anyway - stranger things have happened in football however.