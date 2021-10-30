‘Pinch the best talent’ – Celtic sent message over possible move for Derby County man

Derby County have found themselves in the midst of both a battle against relegation and administration so far this season – and it has led Alan Hutton to tell Football Insider that he thinks Celtic should swoop and try and take some of the Rams talent on the cheap.

Wayne Rooney’s side have looked solid despite their struggles off the field and would be much further up the table had they not been handed a points deduction. They’ve even managed to put themselves back on positive points already and could soon be out of the drop zone entirely.

This comes down to both the management of the team and the multitude of talent that Derby currently have to work with. They’ve had to turn to a lot of younger prospects in their bid for survival and several have stood up and been counted so far this season.

One such man is Lee Buchanan, who has been a mainstay in the Rams’ side.

Impressing for the club, he has now caught the eye of Celtic according to The Sun and they could now decide to swoop for the player when the transfer window opens. With the current financial situation that Derby are in too, it means he could be picked up on the cheap – and Alan Hutton has encouraged the club to do so, telling Football Insider that they could ‘pinch talent’ for a ‘small fee.’

He said: “If there’s an opportunity to take advantage of a club who are in a difficult situation, you look at the likes of Barcelona selling off their best players – Rangers and Celtic have to take it. They’ll be looking to pinch the best talent they can down south because it’s a small fee they will have to pay.”

Celtic then could certainly capitalise and try and tempt the player away, especially if Derby remain in their current state come the winter window.

The Verdict

Lee Buchanan is a solid young talent – and given the chance to thrive for Celtic he could impress even more.

Derby would not want to lose the player but given their current situation, they may not have much choice but to sell him on.

Unless the Rams can sort out their off field troubles before the winter window opens, they may be forced into sales.

That could mean that Buchanan could be picked up on the cheap, and as a result, he might soon find that his future lies away from the Championship.