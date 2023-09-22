Highlights Leyton Orient and Shrewsbury Town are both struggling in League One, offering Orient a chance to secure three points and improve their standing in the league.

Leyton Orient's starting lineup for the match is expected to feature key players such as goalkeeper Sol Brynn and attacker Ruel Sotiriou, who have been performing well this season.

Orient will rely on experienced players like captain Darren Pratley and winger Jordan Graham to lead the team and provide creativity in the midfield.

Leyton Orient will be looking to pick up all three points at Brisbane Road on Saturday afternoon, when they host Shrewsbury Town in League One.

Following their promotion as League Two champions at the end of last season, the O's have had something of a mixed start to life in the third-tier during the current campaign.

Richie Wellens' side have taken two wins and two draws from their eight league games so far, giving them eight points, meaning they currently sit 16th in the standings.

Shrewsbury meanwhile, are just one point and one position above Orient in the table, albeit they do have a game in hand, though they have lost three of their last four league games.

This therefore, could be something of an opportunity for Leyton Orient, as they turn their focus back to League One action, after beating Fulham's Under 21s on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the group stages of the EFL Trophy in midweek.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Leyton Orient starting lineup Wellens could name for that clash with Shrewsbury, using the 3-4-3 system they have employed in recent weeks, right here.

Goalkeeper: Sol Brynn

Middlesbrough loanee Brynn has now started each of Orient's last four league games after recovering from an injury suffered earlier in the season, so should again start between the posts here.

Centre Back: Omar Beckles

Beckles has been a regular feature for Orient since joining just over two years, and got his first goal of the campaign in their last league game, a 1-1 draw with Peterborough, meaning he should keep his place in the XI here.

Centre Back: Daniel Happe

After missing the last two league outings due to injury, Happe returned to action in the EFL Trophy in midweek, meaning he could be in line to come back into the league side on Saturday, taking back his place for the man who has replaced him, in Tom James.

Centre Back: Brandon Cooper

Cooper joined Orient on loan from Swansea City on transfer deadline day, and has started their last two league outings, suggesting he is now set to enjoy a run in the first XI at Brisbane Road.

Left Midfield: Theo Archibald

Archibald has been an ever present in Orient's starting lineup this season, providing a useful threat out wide, which should see him again feature from the start against Salop.

Centre Midfield: Idris El Mizouni

Now in his second spell on loan with Orient from Ipswich, El Mizouni is another ever present in the starting lineup for the O's this season, an you imagine they will want to benefit from his influence in the centre of the park again here.

Centre Midfield: Darren Pratley

Club captain Pratley has now started Orient's last two league outings, and with the club picking up four strong points against league leaders Exeter and promotion hopefuls Peterborough, so you imagine they will again look for his leadership on the pitch here.

Right Midfield: Jordan Graham

Graham joined Orient in the summer following his departure from Birmingham, and has featured in every league game since, showing his creativity with three assists, something they will no doubt look to benefit from again in this one.

Left Winger: Ruel Sotiriou

Sotiriou is the only Orient player with more than one league goal this season, finding the net on three occasions, and that is an attacking threat they will surely be looking to take advantage of again when they face Shrewsbury.

Centre Forward: Aaron Drinan

After missing the start of the campaign through injury, Drinan has now returned to action with two outings in league and cup over the past week, so he could now come in at centre forward, given Joe Pigott is yet to really find his scoring touch in that role since moving to Brisbane Road in the summer.

Right Winger: George Moncur

While he is yet to get going this season, the previous campaign shows the level of attacking threat Moncur can provide for Orient, and having featured in every league game so far this season, you imagine he will get another opportunity to show that here.