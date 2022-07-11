Pigott, Baggott, Davis: The latest Ipswich Town news headlines you might have missed

Ipswich Town are favourites for automatic promotion in League One in 2022/23 at this very early stage having finished the campaign in style under Kieran McKenna.

The Tractor Boys are desperate to avoid a fifth straight season in the third tier, and will be expected to finish in the top six, as a minimum, for the first time since suffering relegation from the Championship.

Wholesale changes and 19 new signings in the summer of 2021 made the first few months tricky in Suffolk, and Paul Cook paid the price with his job, but the excuses have run out now and the financial big-hitters will be leaving no stone unturned in pushing for promotion.

Joe Pigott has struggled to replicate the goalscoring form that he showed in his time at AFC Wimbledon at Ipswich, and it is no surprise to see him linked with a move away this summer, with Portsmouth emerging as contenders for his signature this morning.

With two years remaining on his contract the 28-year-old remains an important asset at the club, but there will likely be a desire from the player’s perspective to find a destination where regular first team minutes will be available.

Elkan Baggott completed a season-long loan move to Gillingham at the back end of last week.

The ten-time Indonesia international made two appearances in League One last season, but will carry on his development at Priestfield Stadium under Neil Harris this term.

The Gills were relegated from the third tier on the final game last season, losing to Rotherham United, and will be aiming to bounce straight back after a summer rebuild.

Baggott is highly rated as a future prospect at Ipswich and has three years left on his contract at Portman Road.

Leif Davis’ potential move to Ipswich still remains up in the air, the competition for places already in place in Suffolk at left back may be acting as a stumbling block.

The 22-year-old needs to choose his next destination carefully, after a loan move to Bournemouth last season arguably negatively impacted his development, and secondly because he is approaching a crossroads in his career, entering the final year of his contract at Elland Road this season.