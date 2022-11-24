Piggott starts: The predicted Portsmouth XI to face MK Dons in the FA Cup on Saturday

Portsmouth will be looking to secure their place in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, as they host League One rivals MK Dons at Fratton Park.

Having drawn each of their last five games at their own ground, this could be an opportunity to get back to winning ways on their home turf, against a side locked in the third-tier relegation zone.

But just what sort of side could manager Danny Cowley name, to give Pompey the best chance to secure their place in Monday’s third round draw?

We’ve taken a look at the Portsmouth starting XI we expect Cowley to pick for that FA Cup clash with MK Dons, right here.

Given Cowley named a strong side for Portsmouth’s 3-1 win over National League North side Hereford in the first round, it does seem as though he is taking this competition seriously.

As a result, it would be a surprise to see Pompey now name a weakened team, in the final round before a potential glamour tie with a Premier League side goes on offer.

With that in mind, West Brom loanee Josh Griffiths should start in goal, having established himself as the club’s number one this season.

In defence, Conor Ogilvie is making that left-back spot his own again, while Zak Swanson has established himself on the right of that backline.

The centre of defence could then once again be made up of Sean Raggett and captain Clark Robertson, two more than reliable options in this sort of game.

One change could come in midfield, where Marlon Park was rested for the midweek EFL Trophy win over Ipswich, but may now return to the starting XI to continue to build his fitness after injury.

He could partner 22-year-old Jay Mingi, who is at an age where he will want to be playing as much as possible.

Out wide, Ronan Curtis will be key if Pompey do want to progress so should start, while this could be another opportunity for Josh Koroma to really find some form at Fratton Park.

In attack, Ipswich loanee Joe Piggott scored off the bench in the last round, so could now get his chance from the start, with Cowley suggesting his time will come, after a lack of game time in recent weeks.

The Pompey boss noted the form of top scorer Colby Bishop has contributed to keeping Piggott out of the side, so he is another who should start, to give Portsmouth the best possible chance of progressing.