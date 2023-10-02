Highlights West Brom's emphatic win over Preston showcased their potential to challenge this season.

West Brom will be looking to build on their emphatic 4-0 win over Preston North End last time out, when they host Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Wednesday night.

The Baggies ended Preston's unbeaten start to the Championship campain with that stunning win at Deepdale over the weekend, which does look to have shown the potential they have to challenge this season.

As a result, Carlos Corberban's side go into this midweek round of fixtures eighth in the second-tier standings, with 13 points from their nine league games so far this season.

By contrast, Sheffield Wednesday have endured a difficult start to life back in the Championship following their promotion from League One at the end of the previous campaign.

The Owls are bottom of the table, and are the only side yet to win a game in the Championship this season.

As a result, this could be a big opportunity for the Baggies to back up their success from the weekend, on home soil.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the West Brom starting lineup Corberan could name to give his side the best possible chance of picking up another three points against Wednesday, using the 3-4-3 formation that worked so well against Preston last time out, right here.

Goalkeeper: Alex Palmer

Palmer has been an ever present between the posts for West Brom so far this season, meaning he should once again get the nod to start against the Owls in this one.

Centre Back: Cedric Kipre

After several seasons struggling for chances at West Brom, which even saw him sent out on loan more than once, Kipre is finally becoming a regular presence in the Baggies' back line this season, and should have a good chance of starting here as well.

Centre Back: Kyle Bartley

Bartley has once again showed his worth to West Brom recently, starting their last two games, in which they have kept two clean sheets, while also scoring against Preston, which ought to see him keep his place in the side here.

Centre Back: Semi Ajayi

Ajayi missed the win at Preston with an ankle issue, but had trained in the build-up to that match, suggesting he could be fit to feature here, a move which may see him take the place of Erik Pieters, giving the 35-year-old a rest after an eventful start to the season for him.

Right Wing-Back: Darnell Furlong

Furlong got his first goal of the season last time out against Preston, and remains West Brom's most established option in this right wing-back role, meaning he should keep his spot against Wednesday.

Centre Midfield: Alex Mowatt

Mowatt is another who got on the scoresheet for the first time this season against Preston, and with Corberan praising him post match for his performance at Deepdale, the 28-year-old could be well set to keep his place in the side for this one.

Centre Midfield: Okay Yokuslu

Yokuslu returned to the starting lineup against Preston after dropping to the bench a week before, and produced a slid performance at Deepdale, that now ought to see him keep his spot in the centre of the park against the Owls.

Left Wing-Back: Pipa

Pipa finally made his debut for West Brom following his summer move from Ludogorets against Preston, coming on to replace Matt Phillips as a late substitute, and you wonder if he may now do that from the start here, giving the 32-year-old a break after a busy start to the campaign.

Right-Winger: Grady Diangana

Diangana is another who has won praise off Corberan for his efforts after being restored to the starting lineup in recent weeks, which could ensure that the 25-year-old also keeps his place in the starting XI for this one.

Centre Forward: Jed Wallace

With Josh Maja and Daryl Dike both out injured for some time yet, Jed Wallace led the line in a somewhat unnatural centre forward role for him at Deepdale, but did a solid job there that could see him keep that role against the Owls.

Left-Winger: John Swift

Swift is West Brom's top scorer so far this season with four Championship goals, and so that threat is something Corberan will no doubt look to from the left once again when the Baggies face Wednesday, just as he did against Preston over the weekend.