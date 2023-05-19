Television presenter Piers Morgan took to Twitter last night to commend Sheffield Wednesday for their remarkable comeback against Peterborough United.

Going into the second leg of the play-off semis, Wednesday were 4-0 down and in desperate need of a positive start to give themselves any chance of turning things around.

What happened between Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough United last night?

They managed to go 2-0 up at Hillsborough within 25 minutes with Michael Smith and Lee Gregory grabbing the goals - but they had to wait until the 71st minute to grab their third with Reece James finishing from close range.

And in the eighth minute of stoppage time, Liam Palmer popped up to tap the ball home and take the game to extra time, a remarkable achievement that looked set to be cancelled out when Gregory scored an own goal at the end of the first half of extra time.

But Callum Paterson got the Owls back into the game and made the aggregate score 5-5, taking the game to penalties.

All five Wednesday penalty takers converted their spot-kicks, with Dan Butler's miss consigning Peterborough United to another season in League One.

What did Piers Morgan say?

Wednesday didn't just impress people in South Yorkshire, but people across the UK and even across the world, with several famous figures taking to social media during and following the game.

Morgan was one of those, tweeting after this clash: "Sheffield Wednesday…. that was absolutely insane."

Just how well did Sheffield Wednesday do to turn the tie around?

They faced a lot of criticism following the first leg and some of their away supporters certainly made their feelings known at the Weston Homes Stadium.

That would have been very difficult to deal with but following such a heavy loss in the first leg, there were no major expectations of them during the second leg and that allowed them to play with freedom.

They knew that had to come out all guns blazing and that clarity was probably a big boost for them, with the home crowd playing their part too.

The fact the second leg took place at Hillsborough meant a turnaround couldn't be ruled out, because the Owls have been brilliant at home at times since their return to the third tier of English football.

Fair play to Darren Moore for managing to get a tune out of his side last night - because he faced a lot of abuse after the first leg and he may have been in danger of getting the sack if they went out at the semi-final stage again.