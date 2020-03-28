Piers Morgan issues verdict that is certain to frustrate Leeds United and Liverpool fans

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Due to recent events, it’s a frustrating by understandable time to be a football fan, with the UK entering its third week without any competitive action.

The EFL have announced that fixtures aren’t set to return anytime soon, with a date of the 30th April being scheduled as a possible return date for clubs across England.

It’ll be a frustrating time to be a Leeds United fan in particular, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently being sat top of the Championship table with nine games still to play in this year’s campaign.

The Whites have been the team to beat for much of this season, and a run of five straight wins saw them return to the summit ahead of West Brom before the break from play due to off-the-field events.

The Yorkshire-based side are sat nine points clear of third-placed Fulham as well, which will hint that Leeds could finally be set to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League this term.

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan responded to Gary Neville’s claim that the season should be finished when safe to do so, but Morgan made the bold claim in saying that the season should be voided completely, which would deny the likes of Leeds and Liverpool in securing titles.

None of this will work in reality. Nobody wants to see endless 3-times-a-week games behind closed doors, at obvious risk of injury to players. Only solution is to void this season & start again when we can.

A shame for Liverpool, Leeds etc, but that's irrelevant given the crisis. https://t.co/vxEDChkrw8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 28, 2020

Can you name these Leeds United players by looking at their Date of Birth? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 15 Which Leeds star was born on the 13th of June 1990? Luke Ayling Mateusz Klich Liam Cooper Stuart Dallas

The Verdict:

I don’t agree with Morgan here.

I still think he’s bitter about Liverpool being on course to win the Premier League title at long last. You have to question whether he’d be saying it should be voided if Arsenal were in Liverpool’s position and sat top of the table and convincingly clear of their rivals.

I think the season should be complete when safe to do so behind closed doors, as it seems highly unlikely that supporters will be allowed to attend matches anytime soon due to recent off-the-field events.

He’s clearly looking for a reaction in his latest tweet, and he’s certainly got it from both Liverpool and Leeds United fans.