Pierre Lees-Melou issues Norwich City transfer admission following summer departure

Former Norwich City midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou has hinted that he would have probably stayed with the Canaries for the 2022-23 season if they survived relegation last year.

The 29-year-old arrived at Carrow Road last summer from OGC Nice in his native France, with Norwich shelling out £3.5 million for his services.

He was a regular feature under both Daniel Farke and Dean Smith in the top flight of English football, appearing 33 times as his new side slumped back into the Championship.

The future of Lees-Melou was unclear going into the 2022-23 campaign, but in the end he would not be around to start the new season as he was sold back to France to Stade Brestois, although reports across the English Channel claim that Norwich have made a £1.5 million loss in that deal.

Things could have been different though if Norwich were a bit more competitive in the Premier League and were able to actually beat the drop, with the central midfielder hinting that he would have probably stuck around if the drop to the Championship did not occur.

“It (England) was very good, it’s an experience I don’t regret at all,” Lees-Melou told L’Equipe – via Sport Witness.

“I wanted to go abroad, so when I got the Premier League, I didn’t hesitate because for me it was the best Championship in terms of spectacle, excitement and fans.

“I wouldn’t have minded staying in the Premier League.

“But we went down with Norwich, and I didn’t have any successful contacts with other top flight clubs.

“When I signed for Norwich, I know it’s a club that’s used to going up and down, so it will be difficult.

“But there’s fun in it, too, because I’ve been lucky enough to play a lot of games.”

The Verdict

A move back to France for Lees-Melou was probably best for all parties considering it seemed as though he didn’t want to stick around due to relegation.

Norwich don’t need players who aren’t keen on being up for the fight of winning immediate promotion back to the Premier League again, and with what Lees-Melou has now revealed, it was more to do with the level of football playing at rather than any personal reasons.

It seems that the midfielder is thriving back in France, having scored twice in Ligue 1 already for Brest, and that potentially suggests that Norwich should have got a bigger fee for his services.

Dean Smith will be quite content with his dealings though this summer, as he had plenty of players ready to come in and fill the Frenchman’s boots.