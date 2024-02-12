Highlights Pierre Ekwah believes Sunderland is the best place for his development despite interest from Premier League clubs.

Fulham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have all been linked with a move for the midfielder.

Staying at the Stadium of Light for now is the right decision for Ekwah.

Pierre Ekwah has claimed that Sunderland is still the best place for him to develop despite links with Premier League clubs, speaking to the Sunderland Echo.

The midfielder joined the club from West Ham United on a permanent basis in January last year, having failed to make a single senior appearance for the Irons during his time at the London Stadium.

With this in mind, it wouldn't have been a surprise if Ekwah had failed to make too much of an impact during the second half of last term, as he needed to adjust to first-team football.

But he did extremely well during the early stages of his stay at the Stadium of Light.

The Frenchman may have conceded a late penalty against Hull City, but he shone against several clubs and played a part in guiding the Black Cats into the play-offs.

Unfortunately, he was unable to guide them to back-to-back promotions, but the midfielder can be proud of how well he did and he is continuing to shine this season.

Scoring a brace against Southampton in a 5-0 win, he has been a goalscoring threat this term and added to his tally last weekend in a 3-1 win against Plymouth Argyle.

Pierre Ekwah's 2023/24 campaign All competitions (as of February 12th) Appearances 27 Goals 4 Assists 1

Plenty of clubs have been linked with a move for him in recent weeks, with Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest all taking an interest, according to HITC.

However, a move for the midfielder failed to materialise during the January transfer window.

It would be understandable if Ekwah had been keen to make a move away from the Stadium of Light during the January window.

But the midfielder's feet remain on the ground - and when asked whether he believed Wearside was still the best place for him to develop - he said: "Oh yeah, 100 per cent. Like I said the last time we spoke, I’m definitely happy here.

"For my development as a person and as a footballer it’s the perfect place.

"I’m really enjoying myself and you can see it out there that a lot of people are enjoying themselves, that’s for sure."

Pierre Ekwah's stance will come as a boost for Sunderland

The Black Cats will be relieved by the fact Ekwah is happy at the Stadium of Light.

This will only benefit him in his quest to maintain high performance levels, which will only help the club.

In terms of a move to the top flight, it may not have paid off if he had made a mid-season switch.

Palace have Adam Wharton now as an extra midfield option, so Ekwah may not have won much game time if both had arrived at Selhurst Park.

Forest are another talented top-tier outfit, but there are no guarantees that he would have started regularly at the City Ground.

With this in mind, staying on Wearside for now is the right decision for the player.