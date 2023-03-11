Pierre Ekwah sent message over Sunderland game time by Tony Mowbray

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray says midfielder Pierre Ekwah must show more intensity in training, if he is to play more regularly for the Black Cats’ first-team.

Ekwah joined the Championship side on a permanent deal back in the January transfer window, moving from West Ham, having previously never made a single first-team appearance for the Hammers.

The 21-year-old signed for an undisclosed fee, and put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal that is due to keep him at The Stadium of Light until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Since then however, the midfielder has made just six senior appearances across all competitions for Sunderland, with all six of those outings coming as a substitute.

Now it seems as though Mowbray wants to see more from the French youth international behind the scenes, before he becomes a more regular feature on matchdays, something he is confident will happen.

Speaking about what Ekwah needs to do to in order to break into the first-team, the Black Cats boss told The Sunderland Echo: “Pierre has played a huge amount of U23s football and so he needs to adapt.

“We had a chat today – he is a lovely footballer and the fans are going to really appreciate the talent in his left foot, and how calm he is with the ball.

“But when he goes on the pitch he’s not playing U21s football and it’s not as easy and the pace is so different. I want him to show me in training every day that he is ready to compete, to tackle and to run, to make challenges and come out of a 50/50 with the ball.

“When he does that, his talent will get him in this team. If he comes into the team to bring physicality but he’s not ready and we get overran, whose fault is that.

“Is it his, or is it mine? I’m trying to get him ready and prepare him for first-team football, so I’m trying to give him a spell on the training ground to understand that you have to quicken up or you’ll lose the ball.

“I’m trying to protect him from that instant judgement, and so as soon I see that intensity in training, he will be in the team.

“It’s not a criticism of Pierre at all, he’s really talented, I’m just trying to shake him out of what he’s been playing in [U23s football] for the last few years.

“Nobody wants skill and quality more than me – but you need aggression as well. So I need to see him run, tackle, win headers and knock people over the middle of the pitch. He has to show me in training, and then he’ll be in the team.”

The Verdict

This does not feel like the most surprising of stances for Mowbray to take on this situation with Ekwah.

The Sunderland boss is often one who does seem to wary about rushing players in or playing them too much, as at an early stage of their careers.

As a result, it does seem to make sense that he is holding fire on using Ekwah too much right now, especially if he feels he needs to see more from the midfielder in training.

Even so, if the Black Cats’ run of three straight defeats goes on for much longer, you do get the feeling he may have to give Ekwah more of a chance to see if that changes things, as many Sunderland fans have been calling for in recent times.