Pierre Ekwah has claimed he didn’t hesitate at the chance to swap Sunderland for Saint-Étienne during the summer.

The midfielder was a key part of the Black Cats’ first team squad last season, featuring 40 times in the Championship, including 37 starts (all stats from Fbref).

However, he was loaned out to the French side at the end of the summer transfer window, having failed to play in any of the team’s opening league fixtures.

The 22-year-old fell down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light with the arrival of Régis Le Bris as manager.

He has already played three times in Ligue 1 for Saint-Étienne, making his debut in a 1-0 win over Lille on 13 September.

Pierre Ekwah - Sunderland league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 14 (5) 0 2023-24 40 (37) 5 (2)

Pierre Ekwah opens up on Saint-Étienne switch

Ekwah has claimed he did not hesitate at the chance to join the French club, saying the move has made him quite happy.

The French native has expressed his delight at moving back home, highlighting aspects of life with the Ligue 1 club that he enjoys that he didn’t have with Sunderland.

“My return to France? When I had the opportunity to come, I didn’t hesitate,” said Ekwah, via Le10 Sport.

“Of course, it makes me happy, but it’s a bit strange at the same time, because I left for England quite young.

“It’s cool to be back in the country where I grew up.

Related Man Utd and Crystal Palace in race for Sunderland star Man United and Crystal Palace are interested in a move for a key Sunderland first team figure.

“It’s nice to hear French spoken, to have press conferences in French and all that.

“Playing in this league is really great. When you turn on the TV, it’s you.

“When your family turns on the TV, it’s you.

“It’s really nice.”

Ekwah’s new team currently sits 17th in the table after six games, occupying a place in the relegation zone.

They have earned four points from six games, losing four times.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland have coped well without Ekwah, with the Wearside outfit sitting second in the Championship table after seven games.

Le Bris’ side lost last weekend, suffering their second defeat of the campaign at the hands of Watford.

Despite the loss, they maintained their place inside the automatic promotion places, and remain just one point behind leaders West Brom.

Up next for the Black Cats is a home game against newly-promoted Derby County at the Stadium of Light, with the two sides set to meet on Tuesday evening in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Sunderland have managed Ekwah absence well

Ekwah was a really important part of the Sunderland team last year, but his absence has not been felt since his move to France.

This is a deal that has worked out well for all parties, as it allows Ekwah to keep playing for the rest of the season, while the Black Cats still ultimately control his future.

If he can keep playing well, then perhaps he can earn his way into Sunderland’s first team plans, or at the very least this experience will help his transfer value for a permanent sale next summer.

Regardless, Le Bris’ current midfield options have stepped up and performed well since Ekwah’s departure, with Alan Browne and Chris Rigg in particular making up for his absence.