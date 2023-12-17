Highlights Sunderland aims for promotion to the Premier League, coming off a play-off semi-final defeat last season.

The club focuses on driving down the average age of the squad, signing off 10 departures in the summer transfer window.

Midfielder Pierre Ekwah attracts interest from Premier League clubs, but should prioritize staying with Sunderland for now.

Sunderland will look to go one step further and achieve promotion back to the Premier League this season.

The Black Cats reached the play-off semi-final last term but were defeated over two legs by the eventual winners Luton Town.

The Wearside outfit continue to push towards the top end of the division this campaign, with the club delivering success in the second tier with such a fearless and young squad.

Over the summer transfer window, Sunderland signed off 10 departures in order to continue their target of driving down the average age of the playing squad.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Ross Stewart Southampton Permanent (fee involved) Leon Dajaku Hajduk Split Permanent Bailey Wright LC Sailors Permanent Carl Winchester Shrewsbury Town Permanent Lynden Gooch Stoke City Permanent Isaac Lihadji Al-Duhail SC Permanent Danny Batth Norwich City Permanent Elliot Embleton Derby County Loan Alex Bass AFC Wimbledon Loan Joe Anderson Shrewsbury Town Loan

Another player who could make an exit in the new year is midfielder Pierre Ekwah, who has already been attracting multiple suitors from the Premier League.

At just 21-years-old, the Frenchman has to decide whether to stick or twist with the Black Cats project, with his decision potentially altering Sunderland’s promotion chances this term.

Pierre Ekwah’s time at Sunderland

In his youth career, Ekwah spent time at Chelsea before joining West Ham in 2021.

After failing to break through to the Hammers first team, the midfielder joined Sunderland in January 2023 on a four-and-a-half-year deal, despite being originally touted for a loan stint.

In his debut Championship campaign, the youngster would go on to make 14 appearances in the regular second tier season and found himself starting the last three games against West Brom, Watford and Preston North End.

After squeaking into the top-six on the final day, Tony Mowbray handed Ekwah starts in both of the play-off semi-final matches against Luton, playing 90 minutes in each.

After cementing a spot in the midfield of the first team, Ekwah has gone on to excel further at the Stadium of Light and celebrated the first goals of his professional career this term after netting a rare brace at home to Southampton in September.

Ekwah has already grown so much as a player by quickly establishing himself in the Sunderland first team fold, with the Frenchman adding to a growing list of youth sensations being discovered by a club back on the rise in English football.

Interest in Pierre Ekwah

After catching the eye so impressively in such a short space of time, top-flight clubs have undoubtedly been monitoring Ekwah ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report by Teamtalk, Nottingham Forest are set to be eyeing up a potential move alongside London outfits Fulham and Crystal Palace, but it remains to be seen what asking price the Black Cats will demand for their star.

Pierre Ekwah Sunderland decision

Despite rumours linking Ekwah away from the club, the Frenchman has spent very little time at Sunderland after joining at the beginning of 2023, and at such a young age he has time on his side to be at the forefront of putting the club back on the map among England’s elite sides.

After an excellent start to his Sunderland career, the 21-year-old should maintain it in an environment he has settled into, which allows him to play in a system that suits his playing style and attributes to a tee.

Sunderland are creating a blueprint for being a successful and sustainable football club with their investment In young talent, and there isn’t too many better projects to be a part of right now than with the Black Cats.

Exciting times are building on Wearside with a youthful and ambitious side, and the club will surely not want to lose a player of Ekwah’s importance halfway through this season.

While the thought of playing top-flight football is an attractive one at this stage, Ekwah should reward the faith put in by Sunderland with some patience and aspire to become a household name in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light first before considering any other clubs.