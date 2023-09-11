Highlights Pierre Ekwah believes he was destined to join Sunderland.

Ekwah has performed extremely well for Sunderland, shining in the playoffs and impressing in the current season.

Ekwah's performances have attracted interest from Stuttgart, but the German side didn't manage to secure his signature.

Pierre Ekwah believes his January move from to Sunderland from West Ham United was meant to be, speaking candidly to the Sunderland Echo.

The midfielder had been part of the Irons' academy but failed to make a first-team breakthrough at the London Stadium and didn't end up making a senior, competitive appearance for David Moyes' side.

He did find himself on the bench for a number of their first-team games - but wasn't brought on and that would have been a real regret of Ekwah's when he made the winter switch to the Stadium of Light.

How has Pierre Ekwah got on since his move to Sunderland?

Ekwah did endure a bit of a nightmare in an April fixture, conceding a penalty against Hull City that allowed the Tigers to steal a point.

However, he hasn't really looked back since then, performing extremely well for much of the second half of last term and shining in the play-offs, putting in an excellent performance against Luton Town in the second leg and showing that he can step up to the plate in big games.

Considering he only has a limited amount of senior experience under his belt, his performances were impressive and he has been brilliant once again this term, scoring twice against Southampton in a 5-0 win before the international break.

He attracted interest from Stuttgart during the summer window and interest in his signature will only increase if he continues to perform well for Tony Mowbray's side.

Thankfully for the Black Cats, he's tied down to a deal until 2027 and that will strengthen their position at the negotiating table when they receive offers for the Frenchman.

What did Pierre Ekwah say about his move from West Ham to Sunderland?

Considering the Irons are in the top flight and the fact he was so close to winning a first-team appearance, it would be understandable if Ekwah still rued the fact he didn't make an impact at a senior level for Moyes' side.

But Ekwah believes he was destined to make the switch to the Stadium of Light.

He said: "I think it was good recruitment. I think it was good recruitment from Sunderland.

"If I didn’t make it (at West Ham), maybe it means I wasn’t ready to get on the pitch. The gaffer there (Moyes) had his reasons for me to not play.

"I think that my path, I was meant to be here and that’s it."

Did Pierre Ekwah make the right decision to join Sunderland?

This switch to the Stadium of Light has turned out to be a great move for the Frenchman.

He may have needed to take a step down - but he has won a very decent amount of game time at the Stadium of Light and it would be difficult to see him losing his starting spot anytime soon.

Even if the Black Cats don't win promotion, you feel it will only be a matter of time before he secures a move to the Premier League or another top European league.

For now though, he has the chance to play for an exciting, young team.

He will endure highs and lows at the club - but the rest of his time at the Stadium of Light is likely to be successful.