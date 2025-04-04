Sheffield Wednesday's Pierce Charles could be on the move in the summer with a host of Premier League sides keen on the 19-year-old goalkeeper.

Brother of fellow Owls' player Shea, Charles made the move to join the Steel City-based side in 2021 after a stint in Manchester City's academy.

In the winter, he was the subject of heavy interest from Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, but the move never came to fruition for the youngster.

His time at Hillsborough has largely been spent on the sidelines, with Danny Rohl favouring Brighton and Hove Albion loanee and England youth international James Beadle.

However, he was finally rewarded with his first league start of the season in a 1-1 draw against Cardiff City last weekend.

This has led to rumours resurfacing about his future, and according to The Star, top-flight clubs have been scouting him during his international fixtures for Northern Ireland’s senior team. One of these clubs is understood to be in a battle for Champions League football, which is likely referring to Aston Villa, who, while competing in the competition this season, are firmly in the fight for a spot next year.

With this in mind, Football League World has examined his current wages at Sheffield Wednesday and what they could look like should he make the step-up to a higher division.

Note: It must be stressed that this is an estimate provided by Capology's wage calculation system.

Pierce Charles' Sheffield Wednesday wage

Having extended his stay at Hillsborough last summer, Capology believes that Pierce Charles' salary stands at £1,500 per week. This is a relatively usual figure for young players and it won't be a surprise to most that this figure places him bottom of the wage table at Hillsborough.

The only player earning the same figure as him is Djeidi Gassama, who has arguably been one of Rohl's most influential players, with the Frenchman proving to be a livewire down the right wing.

His £1,500 seven-day wage takes his annual earnings to £78,000, which is far below the average at the club, which stands at £625,037.

Lowest Earners at Sheffield Wednesday Players Weekly Wage Annual Salary Djeidi Gassama £1,500 £78,000 Pierce Charles £1,500 £78,000 Pol Valentin £2,000 £104,000 Charlie McNeill £2,500 £130,000 Shea Charles (Loan) £3,000 £156,000 James Beadle (Loan £5,000 £260,000

At the other end of the scale, Charles' current earnings are a long way from those of the club's top earners. The likes of Barry Bannan, Yan Valery, and Stuart Armstrong all take home £20,000 per week or more - a figure reflective of their status within the squad.

Naturally, the goalkeeper will have ambitions of reaching that level financially, and a move to a top-flight side could be his pathway to achieving it.

Pierce Charles' wage could be increased in the Premier League

To explore what Charles' wages could rise to in the top flight, we have based our analysis on the hypothesis that he secures a move to Champions League-chasing Aston Villa this summer.

The Villains have a number of young players on their books, including Louie Barry and Kaine Kesler. To work out the 19-year-old's wage, we have gone with the assumption he would be on a similar figure and currently, that would stand at £3,000 per week.