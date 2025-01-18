Sheffield Wednesday are a club that have been known for producing exciting talent over the years, and there are currently a number of highly-rated youngsters emerging at Hillsborough.

Despite facing a battle against relegation, manager Danny Rohl showed a willingness to give young players a chance after taking over at Wednesday last season, and that has been no different this campaign.

Loanees James Beadle and Shea Charles have both starred for the Owls this season, while the likes of Di'Shon Bernard, Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama have all continued their development.

However, supporters always love to see players progress through their club's ranks into the first-team, and Wednesday will be hoping that some of their existing academy graduates will soon be able to establish themselves at senior level.

Given owner Dejphon Chansiri's reluctance to spend in the transfer market, that could be particularly useful for the Owls, and we looked at two players that could save the club money on signing players in the future.

Pierce Charles

Goalkeeper has been a problem position for Wednesday since Keiren Westwood's departure in 2021, and the situation will come under review again this summer when Beadle returns to Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of his loan spell.

However, the Owls could already have the perfect long-term replacement for Beadle on their books in Pierce Charles, and he has a strong chance of taking over as Rohl's number one goalkeeper next season.

Charles has started between the sticks for Wednesday in the cup competitions this season, and his profile has only grown further after his excellent performance in the FA Cup against Coventry City last weekend, during which the 19-year-old made an impressive double save and kept out one of the Sky Blues' penalties during the shoot-out.

In addition to his progress at club level, Charles has made his breakthrough for Northern Ireland at international level in recent months, and has kept three clean sheets in four games for Michael O'Neill's men since making his debut in October.

Charles' development has not gone unnoticed by other clubs, and Premier League duo Aston Villa and Liverpool are both said to be keeping tabs on him, but Wednesday will surely be reluctant to cash in on the goalkeeper at this stage.

Related Sheffield Wednesday plotting transfer swoop for Aberdeen defender Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie has reportedly emerged on Sheffield Wednesday's transfer radar.

Bailey Cadamarteri

Wednesday supporters had long called for striker Bailey Cadamarteri to be given a chance in the first-team after a prolific spell in the academy, and they got their wish shortly after Rohl's arrival last season.

Cadamarteri made an immediate impact after being introduced to the team by Rohl to help breathe new life into the Owls' survival bid, and while his minutes became a little more limited in the second half of the campaign, there is no doubt that it was a positive first season in senior football for the 19-year-old.

Bailey Cadamarteri's stats for Sheffield Wednesday last season (as per Transfermarkt) Appearances 25 Goals 5 Assists 1

Following the arrival of three new strikers at Hillsborough in the summer, Cadamarteri was allowed to join League One side Lincoln City on a season-long loan in August, and he has enjoyed a productive spell at Sincil Bank so far.

While Cadamarteri has not been a consistent scorer for the Imps, he has come up with a number of crucial goals for Michael Skubala's side, and a season playing in the third tier will certainly have helped him to improve his physicality and all-round game.

Strikers are often the most expensive commodity in football and the hardest position to recruit in, and with many of Wednesday's existing forwards struggling for form, they will be hoping that Cadamarteri can be the answer to their problems next season.