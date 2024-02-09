Highlights Wrexham is a strong contender for League Two promotion with a powerful squad and the highest market value.

Wrexham made a significant signing with striker Jack Marriott, showing their financial strength in competing with other clubs.

The team's goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo, is the most expensive in the league, further highlighting Wrexham's financial advantage.

Now that the dust has settled on the January transfer window, teams are going to have to double down on what players they have at their disposal. The race for League Two promotion is shaping up to be a fierce contest, with Wrexham fully in the mix.

The biggest capture of the January transfer window was made by Wrexham, who grabbed the crucial experience of Beverley-born striker Jack Marriott. That was again another nod towards the spending power that the Red Dragons have, as they beat out Oxford United for the Fleetwood Town forward.

While Wrexham still have to contend with the likes of Stockport, Mansfield and Barrow in the fight for a place in League One next term, the latest footballbetting odds have them fully in the running.

The finances that the North Wales club have are going a long way and they boast the most players in the current League Two ‘Most Valuable Starting Eleven’.

Market Value

Having a deep transfer fund should naturally bolster the chances of success. There’s pulling power with rich backing, and Wrexham tops the League Two charts for transfer expenditures this season, which is no great surprise.

Notts Country are the only other team besides Wrexham to be six figures in the red for transfers in League Two this season.

Another thing is that it’s no great surprise that Wrexham have the highest market value squad in the division. It’s that Market Value of players that determines this latest look at the league’s most valuable starting eleven. For simplicity, the team is based on a standard 4-4-2 formation.

Goalkeeper

Wrexham came up huge when they landed Arsenal keeperArthur Okonkwo on a loan deal at the start of the season. He was a €2.00m rated player then, having gained experience in Austria with Sturm Graz where his stock rose.

The current market value of Okonkwo is €1.8 million and even though Wrexham aren’t his parent club, they have the most expensive keeper in the league.

Defenders

Forest Green Rovers’ Dominic Thompson is the highest-valued defender in League Two. While the Gloucestershire club are mired in trouble at the foot of the table, the value of Thompson, who is eligible to play for England, Jamaica and Cyprus, is on the up. Thompson was valued at €1.00m when he joined on loan from Blackpool in January.

Crewe’s Ed Turns, who is on loan from Premier League club Brighton until the end of the season, is rising in value as well. On his move to the Railwaymen, the centre-back had seen his value climb to €400k.

Another highly-rated defender to make the team is Brad Hills, who is a Norwich City U21 player, currently cutting his teeth with Accrington.

Right back Luke Bolton is still one of the highest market value defenders in the league, despite a significant drop in overall market value. When he moved to Salford in January 2022 from Man City, Bolton was €2.00m rated player, but now having moved onto Wrexham, Bolton’s current value is around a quarter of that.

Midfielders

Central midfielder for the MK Dons, Lewis Bate is highly rated at €1.00m. Leeds is his parent club and Bate could be an important part of the puzzle for the Dons who, like Wrexham, are pushing for promotion.

Attacking midfielder Dais Keillor Dunn was picked up by Mansfield Town just over a year ago from Burton. Rated at around half a million Euros, Dunn’s a big component for the Stags. Louie Barry is part of the strong Stockport County set-up in League Two and the Aston Villa player has been rated around the €1.00m mark since 2021.

Gwion Edwards left Wigan last summer and was without a club until Morecambe came and offered him a contract in early January. The Welshman may not have had the biggest impact on the division from the players in this team, but he still boasts the highest market value in League Two in his position.

Forwards

Who slots in upfront? Yes, it’s Wrexham’s Jack Marriott. He’s obviously a long way from his peak when Derby Country paid €3.40m for him back in the summer of 2018. But having racked up plenty of experience around higher divisions, Marriott, who scored 13 league goals for Fleetwood in his year with them, is a shrewd signing for Wrexham.

Partnering Marriott up front is Jorge Cabezas. The Colombian youngster moved to Gillingham at the start of February on loan from Watford. Time will tell if he has the goals to help The Gills, one of the lowest-scoring teams in the division, push for the playoffs.