Highlights Everton has had a disappointing start to the season, sitting at the bottom of the table after three consecutive defeats without scoring a goal.

Doncaster Rovers, Everton's next opponent, have also had a poor start to the season and are currently bottom of League Two with just one point from five games.

Everton manager Sean Dyche is likely to make significant changes to the lineup due to injuries and the upcoming important match against Sheffield United.

Everton make the trip to face League Two side Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

After narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League in each of the last two seasons, it has been an incredibly disappointing start to the campaign for the Toffees and they currently sit bottom of the table after losing their first three games without scoring a goal.

Everton suffered their third consecutive defeat with a 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Despite once again creating numerous chances, the Toffees failed to take their opportunities and they were punished when Sasa Kalajdzic headed home in the 87th minute to seal all three points for the visitors.

They take on a Doncaster side who have also endured a poor start to the season and they are bottom of League Two after picking up just one point from their opening five games.

Optimism was high in South Yorkshire when Grant McCann returned for a second spell at the club this summer, but it has not worked out for the 43-year-old so far and his side's wait for their first league win of the campaign goes on after the 2-1 defeat against MK Dons at the Stadium MK on Saturday.

However, Rovers did enjoy success in the previous round of this competition as they won 2-1 at Championship side Hull City to secure their progression.

Everton manager Sean Dyche could make significant changes for the game with a huge clash against Sheffield United, who are also yet to pick up a point this season, to come at Bramall Lane on Saturday, while his squad is depleted by injury with the likes of Alex Iwobi, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes, Dwight McNeil, Dele Alli, Jack Harrison and Seamus Coleman all likely to remain sidelined.

With that in mind, we looked at how the Toffees could line-up on Wednesday night.

GK - Joao Virginia

Virginia has made just one appearance for Everton since his move from Arsenal in 2018, spending time out on loan with Reading, Sporting Lisbon and Cambuur.

Jordan Pickford's importance to the side cannot be underestimated and ahead of what looks set to be another relegation battle, he will likely be rested here to avoid injury with Virginia deputising between the sticks.

RB - Nathan Patterson

In Coleman's absence, Patterson has started all three games so far this season.

While Dyche may not want to risk him against Rovers, a lack of alternative options means he could start once again.

CB - Michael Keane

Keane came in for criticism after his display in the 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend and he was dropped for Jarrad Branthwaite against Wolves on Saturday.

Dyche is an admirer of Keane having worked with him previously at Burnley and he should give him an opportunity to impress in this one.

CB - Ben Godfrey

Godfrey is yet to feature for the Toffees this season, but this game could represent a good chance for him to get some minutes under his belt.

The 25-year-old will be keen to show Dyche what he can do and stake his claim for a place in the league.

LB - Vitaliy Mykolenko

Like Godfrey, Mykolenko has remained as an unused substitute in all three games so far this season, with new signing Ashley Young preferred at left-back.

Young is still a capable performer at the age of 38, but he may be rested against Doncaster which could give Mykolenko an opportunity.

RM - James Garner

Garner has played much of his career in central midfield, but has been deployed on the right by Dyche so far this campaign.

With a lack of options in the wide areas, Garner could start in that role again here.

CM - Tyler Onyango

Onyango has featured in the squad for all three games so far this season and was introduced as a late substitute in the defeat at Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old is clearly highly rated by Dyche and he could hand him a start in this one.

CM - Amadou Onana

Onana was one of few positives for Everton last season, impressing following his move from Lille last summer.

The 22-year-old has remained a regular this season, starting all three league games and with Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure likely to be rested, he should retain his place.

LW - Lewis Dobbin

Dobbin is another youngster who has been involved in the first-team this season, featuring in all three games and starting against Wolves on Saturday.

The 20-year-old scored five goals in a loan spell with Derby County in League One last season and he will be keen to get off the mark for the Toffees on Wednesday night.

ST - Neal Maupay

With Everton's strikers currently misfiring, Dyche could see this as an opportunity for them to rediscover their form against League Two's bottom side.

Maupay has scored just once for the Toffees since his £15 million move from Brighton last summer and he was an unused substitute against Wolves on Saturday, but he should start in this one.

ST - Youssef Chermiti

Chermiti arrived at Goodison Park from Sporting Lisbon this summer for a fee of £15 million and he made his debut as a substitute against Wolves.

Dyche usually only plays one up front, but this is a good chance to give Chermiti minutes and he could feature alongside Maupay.