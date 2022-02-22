Pickering starts: The predicted Blackburn XI to play Sheffield United on Wednesday night

Blackburn Rovers will look to get their push for Championship promotion back on track on Wednesday night, when they make the trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game still third in the second-tier standings, but have now failed to win or score in any of their last four games.

By contrast, Sheffield United come into this one in excellent form, with an eight-game unbeaten run lifting them eighth in the current table.

This therefore, will no doubt be a difficult task for Rovers, as they look to pick up three big points in their push for a return to the Premier League.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Blackburn starting lineup we think Mowbray could name for that clash with Sheffield United, right here.

Having employed something of a 3-5-2 formation for the majority of the season so far, we imagine that will be the system Mowbray looks to go with here.

In goal, Thomas Kaminski looks well set to retain his place between the posts as the club’s number one, following his recent commitment to the club with the signing of a new long-term contract.

One selection boost Blackburn will get for this one is the return of Darragh Lenihan, who is available again after suspension, and should return to a back three that has become so familiar to Rovers fans in recent months, linking up with Jan Paul van Hecke and Scott Wharton.

At wing-back, Ryan Nyambe should return to a wider role after filling in at centre back at West Brom last time out, where he impressed in an unfamiliar position.

Harry Pickering meanwhile, could make his first start on the left since suffering an injury in early January, having been named in the XI to face Millwall on Saturday before the late postponement of that game.

In midfield, the trio of Joe Rothwell, John Buckley and Lewis Travis, which has again been so effective this season, all look set to retain their places in the starting XI.

Upfront, Rovers have been dealt a major blow this week with confirmation that 20-goal top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz is facing several weeks on the sidelines due to ankle ligament damage sustained in the goalless draw with West Brom last time out.

That means the onus is likely to fall on Sam Gallagher to lead the line for Rovers for the time being, with Tyrhys Dolan, who has impressed with two substitute appearances since returning from injury, one who should be called upon to try and provide an extra spark in attack with his pace and creativity.