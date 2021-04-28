Pickering in, Armstrong out: An early look at how Blackburn Rovers’ XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 season

In the end, this has been a rather disappointing season for Blackburn Rovers.

Admittedly, Saturday’s 5-2 win over Huddersfield Town at Ewood Park was enough to ensure Rovers have secured their place in the Championship for next season with two games to spare.

But given Tony Mowbray’s side started the campaign with aspirations of claiming a play-off place this season, that does feel rather underwhelming from a Rovers perspective.

Even so, it does mean that Blackburn are now able to start to put their plans for the summer transfer window into place, knowing they will be a Championship side next season, and that head start will be useful.

Given the club have 11 players who are set to be out of contract this summer, and five more loanees who are set to return to their parent clubs at the end of this season, the transfer market looks certain to be a busy one for the club.

So with that in mind, just what could Blackburn’s starting XI look like when the 2021/22 season gets underway?

We’ve taken a look at that, right here, using the 4-3-3 formation Mowbray has employed throughout much of this season.