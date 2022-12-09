“Physical, determined and intelligent” – Watford set to battle Sunderland and West Brom for January deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford are in the race for Hibs defender Ryan Porteous, Football League World has exclusively revealed.

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has turned down a lucrative offer from the Scottish club so a January move now looks likely.

FLW understands that a host of Championship clubs, including Watford, Norwich City, Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion, are keen.

But would it be a good signing for the Hornets? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Watford players?

1 of 25 What is Joao Pedro's shirt number? 10 9 8 12

Ned Holmes

I don’t think signing a centre-back will be a priority for Watford, or needs to be, but this may be too good a deal to resist.

Ryan Porteous has been an exciting young defender for some time now and he does look ready to make the step to a top Championship club.

His contract situation means that the Hornets could get a bargain and for that reason, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Hornets make a move for him.

Slaven Bilic is hardly short of defensive options but he’s not really settled on a consistent defensive line and perhaps adding Porteous could help him find that.

Billy Mulley

Ryan Porteous is attracting widespread interest and deservingly so, as he is a player that could thrive in the Championship in the here and now, whilst he has a very bright future ahead of him.

A physical, determined and intelligent defender, Porteous can also bring the ball forward and play through the thirds.

The level of interest that is there for the young defender acts as an indication as to the kind of quality Watford would be getting if they were to get this deal done.

Accumulating a good level of experience for a 23-year-old, Porteous has what it takes to start at the top-end of the Championship and there is no reason why he can’t step up to the Premier League if the Hornets were to secure promotion.

Justin Peach

It’s not a surprise to see Watford looking at options in defence considering the lack of a settled backline this season.

A right-back might be the priority but considering the likes of Christian Kabasele, Kortney Hause, and Matty Pollock failing to impress this season, it makes sense to be looking at options.

Ryan Porteous has been linked with several clubs and has attributes that any team in the Championship would be keen on. He’s been a consistent performer for Hibs this season and with his ability to read the game, and composure on the ball, he would be a good addition to the Watford side.

Bilic likes to play out from the back so bringing in players who are comfortable in doing so is important if they are to persist with that style of play.