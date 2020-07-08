Phillips, White & Hernandez amongst Leeds United stars reacting to club’s transfer news

Helder Costa has completed a permanent move to Leeds United, with the winger signing a four-year deal at Elland Road and ending his association with Wolves.

Leeds have had Costa on loan throughout the 2019/20 campaign, but have now finalised the paperwork on his permanent move to Elland Road and have confirmed a four-year deal for the 26-year-old on their official website.

On the back of that announcement, Costa has taken to Instagram to deliver a message to the club, citing his delight at joining the Whites on a permanent deal.

And, as you dive into the responses, it is clear to see that a number of Costa’s teammates are delighted to learn that he’s sticking around at Elland Road long-term.

Amongst those to reply were Kalvin Phillips, Pablo Hernandez, Illan Meslier and Barry Douglas:

In addition to that quartet, another loanee, Ben White, shared an Instagram story in reaction to the news:

Costa has made 43 appearances for Leeds this season and has missed out on an appearance in only one fixture across all competitions.

He’s scored four goals for the Whites and has registered five assists, growing under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Verdict

Leeds’ players are clearly delighted to see that Costa is sticking around for the long-term.

Costa has settled well at Elland Road and he’s slowly developing under Marcelo Bielsa.

When you look at someone like Jack Harrison, who improved so much in his second season at Leeds, Costa is only going to get better from here.

He’s heading into his prime and like a lot of the Leeds players, the fans should be excited about this deal.

