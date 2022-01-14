Phillips starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face QPR on Saturday

West Brom are seeking an immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation last season.

Valerien Ismael’s side are fourth in the table, but six points adrift of second place Fulham. They have even played a game more than their automatic promotion rival.

This weekend’s upcoming fixture with Queens Park Rangers is a huge game in both sides’ promotion chances.

While there are plenty of games still to play in this season, a loss for either side could rule them out of contention for an automatic place, such is the gap to Fulham and Bournemouth.

Here is how we think West Brom will line up against fifth place QPR…

The £7 million man Daryl Dike won’t make his way into the starting team. Ismael warned the media upon Dike’s arrival that he will need to get up to speed before getting into the team, which is why he also missed the Baggies’ FA Cup game last weekend.

Instead, expect Matt Phillips to retain his place following his starting berth in that cup tie last weekend. The striker has three league goals to his name this season and will be looking to impress, given Dike will no doubt make an appearance from the bench.

Expect Robinson to move back out wide as a result of this change, he prefers that position and it suits his style of play much better.

Sam Johnstone and Alex Mowatt will also slot back into the team having served their one-game bans. However, Cedric Kipre will miss out due to his suspension from the red card against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman will drop to the bench as a result of these inclusions.