Phillips starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Norwich on Saturday

It’s been a rough start to the season for West Bromwich Albion and boss Steve Bruce.

Despite being well-fancied heading into the season, nine matches into 2022/23, the Baggies are far closer to the relegation zone than they are the top six.

Wednesday night’s 3-2 home defeat against Midlands rivals Birmingham City only served to compound the club’s misery further, setting up a vitally important clash this weekend.

It will be another difficult test up against high-flying Norwich City on Saturday afternoon though, with the Canaries sitting second in the Championship table at this early stage.

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 West Brom moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 West Brom won the top division of English football in 1920 Real Fake

With that in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at a potential West Brom XI that Steve Bruce could deploy for the tie.

Lining up in a familar formation, David Button could keep his place in goal despite growing concerns about his suitability for the role.

At the back, Conor Townsend should keep his place on the left, whilst the same can potentially be said for Taylor Gardner-Hickman at right-back, depending on the fitness of Darnell Furlong.

Dara O’Shea will remain at centre-back, whilst Bruce has a tough decision about who to place alongside him due to injuries to Kyle Bartley, Kean Bryan and Semi Ajayi.

Simply filling in, we’ve gone for Martin Kelly, but it’s anyone’s guess as to who Bruce goes with, with no natural replacements.

In midfield, Jason Molumby and Okay Yokuslu should remain, as should John Swift in a more advanced role through the centre.

Wide right Jed Wallace could start once again, whilst Matt Phillips could come in on the left with Grady Diangana potentially set to miss the clash through injury.

Up front, Karlan Grant is likely to be tasked with leading the line, although he could potentially slot into Diangana’s spot whilst Brandon Thomas-Asante starts for the very first time, having scored two goals in two substitute appearances.

