Phillips ruled out, a return to 3-3-1-3? The confirmed Leeds United XI to take on Huddersfield Town

Kalvin Phillips has been ruled out of Leeds United’s clash with Huddersfield Town this afternoon, dealing Marcelo Bielsa a selection blow pre-match.

Leeds are on a hot streak of form in the Championship having won four consecutive fixtures, but today’s West Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield becomes trickier with the absence of Phillips, who is replaced by Gaetano Berardi.

As our graphic shows, Berardi comes into the defence, with Leeds potentially shifting the a 3-3-1-3 system that we’ve seen when Phillips has been out in the past.

Illan Meslier is in goal, with Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling potentially joining Berardi in the defensive unit.

Ben White pushes into the midfield, where Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas could flank him.

That allows Pablo Hernandez – making his 150th Leeds United appearance – to play in a more advanced position, where he will be expected to pull the strings in attack.

Jack Harrison continues on the left, whilst Helder Costa is on the right; should Leeds revert to a potential 3-3-1-3, they will be utilised as wing-backs.

Patrick Bamford leads the line looking for his first goal since January, with Tyler Roberts held back despite his two goals from the bench last weekend in the 4-0 victory over Hull City.