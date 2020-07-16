Phillips identifies the key man that West Brom’s promotion hopes hang on

Quoted by West Brom News, former striker Kevin Phillips has sung the praises of Matheus Pereira and says that if he is in good form in the final two games of this season, the Baggies will manage to seal promotion.

Albion have seen Brentford close the gap between second and third to just a point now and, with two games to go in the campaign, automatic promotion really is up for grabs.

Brentford’s form has been absolutely impeccable and, after a draw with Fulham, the Baggies can no longer afford any slip-ups in their final two games.

Indeed, now is the time in the year when the big players step up and Phillips believes that Pereira will be the man to take them over the line.

When asked who he thought would be key in the run-in, he said:

“I can’t look any further than Pereira again.

“He always excites me when he gets on the ball. It always looks like something’s going to happen.

“I probably sound like a broken record every week saying the same own thing.

“He’s certainly a player who excites me, and if he can turn it on in the next two games, I don’t see any problems for West Brom.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with the former striker’s view given how impressive Pereira has been this season.

He was nullified against Fulham earlier this week but more often than not he has caused havoc this year for opposing teams and in the final two matches he’ll be determined to do so again.

Now’s the time for Albion to just get the job done, and we’ll wait and see how they deal with the pressure.