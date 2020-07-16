Phillips, Casilla, Hernandez & more: All the Leeds United team news ahead of Barnsley clash

There’s a huge fixture in-store for Leeds United this afternoon, with Barnsley visiting Elland Road.

Leeds are looking to take another step towards promotion, but the eyes of the Championship are on them and West Brom and Brentford are lurking behind them, looking to pounce on any slip-up.

Marcelo Bielsa will know how big three points could be for Leeds, but it is no easy task against a Barnsley side fighting for their lives at the opposite end of the table.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Leeds United players wear?

1 of 14 Patrick Bamford. 9 11

So, how is Leeds’ squad shaping up ahead of tonight’s fixture?

We take a look at the key team news…

Kalvin Phillips

Phillips is the obvious place to start here, with the midfielder ruled out for the remainder of the Championship season earlier this week.

It’s a knee injury for the 24-year-old and his absence is undoubtedly a blow for Bielsa.

Bielsa has built his side around Phillips and this blow can’t be understated.

Ben White & Gaetano Berardi

White will step into Phillips’ role in the midfield, which is a position he has played a handful of times already this season.

Before the postponement, he produced two excellent displays there against Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town.

Berardi will replace White in Leeds’ back-four, with the experienced Swiss defender likely partnering Liam Cooper at centre-back.

Kiko Casilla

Casilla returns to contention this afternoon on the back of his eight-match ban.

Illan Meslier is the man he’s competing with for the gloves, but it is unclear whether Bielsa will make a change.

He remained coy on the situation earlier this week.

Pablo Hernandez

Hernandez has been magnificent for Leeds since the restart, which is even more impressive when you consider he hasn’t started a game.

The 35-year-old scored in last Thursday’s win over Stoke City and backed that up with a crucial goal against Swansea City on Sunday.

Now, Bielsa must decide whether it is time for him to come into the starting XI this afternoon, as the Championship promotion race intensifies.

Adam Forshaw

Forshaw is close to returning to training, but he isn’t going to be involved today.

Like Phillips, he’s out for the season and targeting the 2020/21 campaign.