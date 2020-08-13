Phillips, Casilla, Ayling and Clarke react to recent Leeds United player announcement

Leeds United have recently confirmed that Jamie Shackleton has signed a new contract with the club, which will keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2024.

The young midfielder has made 48 appearances for the Leeds first-team since making his debut against Derby County. But Shackleton has struggled for regular minutes in Marcelo Bielsa’s senior squad this season though.

Shackleton scored his first senior goal for Leeds this season against Derby County at Pride Park, and followed that up with his second against Charlton Athletic on the final day of the league campaign.

Leeds won promotion into the Premier League this term under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, and Shackleton will be hoping he can be given a chance in the top-flight next season.

The midfielder took to Instagram to express his delight at signing a new contract with the Yorkshire-based side, and is eager to get back playing for the Whites.

A number of Shackleton’s current and former team-mates took to Instagram to react to the news of his new contract with Leeds ahead of the new season.

Luke Ayling, Kalvin Phillips, Kiko Casilla and Jack Clarke were just some of the players to send their best wishes to the midfielder.

The Verdict:

It’s good to see the club getting him tied to a new contract.

Shackleton has really impressed me since coming into the Leeds senior team, and I think he’ll be a regular in their team in future seasons.

It’ll be interesting to see what the short-term future holds for the midfielder though, as I can see Marcelo Bielsa strengthening his side during the summer transfer window.

Therefore, that could push Shackleton down the pecking order in Bielsa’s plans next season, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if they looked at loaning him out.