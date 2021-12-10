Phillip Zinckernagel speaks out over Nottingham Forest future

Nottingham Forest have benefitted from the addition of Phillip Zinckernagel so far this season – and the goods news for fans of the club is that the player has told Nottinghamshire Live that he intends to see out the remainder of his loan at the City Ground.

As part of the original short-term agreement between his parent side Watford and Forest, the Premier League outfit have the option to potentially recall the player in the winter transfer window if they want to.

With some impressive showings in the Championship so far this season, it could be tempting for the Hornets to consider recalling him in the turn of the year and utilising him in their bid for top flight survival.

However, the 26-year-old has today spoken to Nottinghamshire Live and told them that he is eager to stay on at Forest and ensure he spends the remainder of the campaign playing his football in the second tier for them.

He said: “That was one of the things we said when I arrived here, that I’m willing to go here on loan for the full season, I don’t want to go here for a couple of months and then go back.

“I want to just play regularly, play a lot of games over a period. That was one of the agreements we made.”

It means then, that there might be plenty more to come of Zinckernagel for Forest despite fears that he may end up back in the Premier League come January. With seven goal contributions in 16 games, he’s not a player they will certainly be in any hurry to lose – and now they don’t have to worry about doing so.

The Verdict

Zinckernagel has looked superb in the Championship so far this season and he could be an invaluable option for Steve Cooper’s team as the season draws on. He looked equally as sharp for Watford in the second tier last season despite his lack of starts, so his goal contributions come as no surprise.

Forest then will be boosted by the news that he wants to stay until the end of the season. Claudio Ranieri could still decide to bring him back regardless but it might make for an unhappy player in the long run.