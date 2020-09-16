Phillip Cocu speaks out on Derby County’s interest in signing former Premier League midfielder

Derby County are reportedly edging closer to reaching an agreement to sign former AFC Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe on a permanent deal according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that Ibe is set to undergo a medical with the Rams, as he looks to find his next club after leaving Bournemouth in the 2019/20 season.

He struggled for consistent game time with the Cherries last term, as he made just four appearances in all competitions as they were relegated from the Premier League.

Ibe is a player that Derby County supporters will already know about, after he spent the 2014/15 season on loan with the Rams from Liverpool.

Speaking in a post-match press conference following their defeat to Preston North End in the second round of the Carabao Cup, Derby boss Phillip Cocu insisted that his side needed competition for places, but wouldn’t comment directly on speculation linking them with a move for Ibe.

“I can’t say yes or no at this time.

“You need competition in each position, for the players. Every player should feel the need to perform well and give absolutely 100%, and sometimes you need alternatives because of the schedule and the way you play.

“At this moment it is very limited, especially in the forward positions. So that is where we focus on.”

Derby return to competitive action this weekend, when they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Cocu’s side.

The Verdict:

I think he’ll be a solid signing for Derby.

Ibe knows the club well after his loan spell with the Rams, and he’ll be eager to get his career back on track at the earliest of opportunities.

I still think he’s got something to give at a higher level than the Championship, so it would be somewhat of a coup for Phillip Cocu’s side to land his signature this season on a permanent basis.

They need depth in attacking areas of the pitch, and Ibe would certainly provide them with that.