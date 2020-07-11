Phillip Cocu speaks out following another error from Derby County man

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu refused to criticise Ben Hamer despite the keeper making a mistake in the defeat to Brentford earlier today.

Ollie Watkins had given the Londoners the lead but the Rams went into the break all-square after Jason Knight grabbed an equaliser, with Cocu’s men playing well towards the end of the first-half.

However, they would fall behind quickly after the restart, with Hamer somehow letting Saïd Benrahma’s shot squirm under his body and over the line.

After that, the visitors were largely in control and the classy Algerian scored a wonderful third for the Bees shortly after to put them in a commanding position as they went on to pick up maximum points.

Despite Hamer’s crucial error, which came after an unconvincing display against West Brom in the week, Cocu stuck by the stopper when speaking to Derbyshire Live and insisted the defensive unit were to blame as well.

“Ben took full responsibility for his mistake. But I think it is also too easy to only blame our goalkeeper because if a striker for Brentford, Benrahma, is able to take a shot in the 18-yard box just two and a half minutes after the break, it is just poor defending by the whole team.”

The defeat leaves Derby three points away from the top six.

1 of 14 Charlie Austin. 9 15

The verdict

You can understand why Cocu is refusing to criticise Hamer in public but there’s no denying that he will have been fuming with the mistake today.

It came at a vital period in the game and it left the Rams with a lot to do in the second half and ultimately it was too big an ask.

From these comments, you would imagine that Hamer will continue in goal for the remainder of the campaign and he needs to improve if the side are to make the play-offs.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.